This new Aldi in Utrecht has no cash registers… or self-scanners

Utrecht is opening its first Aldi supermarket, which won’t have self-scanners or employees sitting at cash desks waiting to scan your groceries. We know what you’re wondering: how do I pay? 🤔

Opening on July 20, this Aldi supermarket will serve as a test location for a new shopping system where customers will be automatically charged for products they have in their cart.

How will they do this exactly? Well, by installing sensors and cameras that register which products customers place in their shopping carts, reports RTL Nieuws.

What if I change my mind?

Decided to be good and remove that XL pack of chocolate-covered Oreos? We praise you. Also, that’s no, problem.

If a customer removes an item from their cart and puts it back on the shelves, the costs will be automatically removed.

Though, imagine grabbing the wrong product and then seeing “ERROR” when putting it back. Looks like you’ll have to keep the Oreos. 😥

It’s easier said than done

Speaking of digital downsides, customers who want to shop at this Aldi supermarket must go through a number of steps. You’re going to have to:

Install an app

Create an account

Link it to a credit card (which is supposedly already registered on your phone)

Wait. A credit card? The Netherlands is notorious for not accepting anything but a pin pass, yet the automatic payment via the app only works via credit cards. 🤨

What will the groceries of the future look like?

After setting up the app, customers are expected to scan a QR code upon entering the store. When they’re done, the receipt of all the groceries is sent to their email. Explain THAT to your grandma. 🙄

The supermarket branch claims it won’t use any facial recognition but will track customer and product movements.

Thankfully, there will still be some working human employees to stock the shelves, bake bread, and answer customer questions. So maybe you won’t have to explain anything at all to your grandma. 🤷‍♀️

Do you enjoy the idea of a checkout-free supermarket? Tell us in the comments below!