Fireworks in the Netherlands on New Years Eve in 2022: here’s what you need to know

The Dutch find any excuse to have a feest and of course, New Year’s is the grandest of them all.

A firework display takes hold of the city so much so that some municipalities have banned them due to misuse in the past. 🧨 RTL Nieuws discloses everything you need to know:

When?

From 6 PM on December 31 you will be allowed to set off fireworks at your leisure until 2 AM on January 1.

Beware! If you’re caught setting them off before or after these times, the politie will be showing up on your doorstep with a not-so-fun fine.

Where?

Anywhere except:

Amsterdam Rotterdam Schiedam Haarlem Bloemendaal Heemstede Apeldoorn Nijmegen Heumen Mook and Middelaar Soest Utrechtse Heuvelrug

Municipalities also ask residents not to set off fireworks near a hospital or petting zoo. Check out your municipalities website for specifics!

Caught red-handed?

Wave goodbye to more than €400 if you’re found with illegal fireworks in your back pockets and a prison sentence of up to six months in worst cases.

You may even get a mark on your criminal record if you’re aged between 12 and 18 and receive a HALT sentence.

How old and how much?!

From the age of 12, you can buy tame versions of fireworks such as sparklers and bang peas and from 16 you can buy the heavier stuff. Not heavier than 25 kilos though. 🎇

You are allowed a maximum of 25 kilos in your car as well. If you’re buying fireworks with more people or you’d like to carry more than that, you’ll need several cars to transport the lot.

Are you put off?

If all of the fines and rules haven’t scared you off enough, you can read about what’s considered legal or illegal fireworks on the Dutch government website.

All fireworks must be legally approved and meet the requirements of Dutch law.

At last, gelukkig nieuwjaar! 🥳

