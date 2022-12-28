New night train CONFIRMED to woosh you from Amsterdam to Berlin from 2023

Next year onwards, from Thursday, May 25, gone are the days where you have to catch multiple trains to get to Berlin from Amsterdam.

The European Sleeper night train confirms a route from Brussels to Berlin with stops in Amsterdam, The Hague, and Rotterdam. All aboard! 🚆

The route

The European Sleeper announced its plan in 2021, initially including Prague and Dresden, which has now been delayed until 2024.

The first journey with the European Sleeper will take place on May 25 and is expected to also stop in Amersfoort and Deventer in the Netherlands, Antwerp in Belgium, and Hanover in Germany.

Can’t make it? Good news! There will also be a regular timetable of three trains per week, on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, writes Treinreiziger.nl.

READ MORE | From Brussels to Berlin: Sleeper trains are on their way to the Netherlands (but with a few changes)

While the regular NS train between Amsterdam and Berlin is incredibly long (due to a large number of stops along the way), this new night train offers another option.

“The train becomes a serious alternative to the plane. You leave Amsterdam at half past ten and arrive in Berlin just before seven in the morning,” reports Chris Engelsman, founding member of the European Sleeper to Het Parool, “That way you can also save a hotel stay.”

The timetable

While the first journey takes place on May 25, ticket sales will be available for purchase through the company’s website on February 20.

Zo, hatsekidee, 25 mei gaat startup European Sleeper (@EuropeanSlpr) beginnen met hun eerste nachttrein, van Brussel en Amsterdam naar Berlijn (en later door naar Praag). 🥳 26 mei is de eerste rit vanuit NL, tickets te koop vanaf 26 februari. https://t.co/Jtdi9sgYTy — David Eerdmans (@DavidEerdmans) December 27, 2022

Translation: So, it’s happening! On 25 of May, startup European Sleeper will begin its first journey from Brussels and Amsterdam to Berlin (and later on Prague). 26 of May goes the first train out NL, tickets are for purchase from 26 February.

Ticket prices will vary between 49€ per seat, 79€ for a couchette, and 109€ for a sleeping place.

The night train is expected to run three times a week but Engelsman hopes to make it daily the following year.

Who is planning to be one of the first passengers on this night train? Tell us in the comments below!