Did someone say Dutch summer? The weather report says otherwise

NewsWeather
Christine Stein Hededam
Christine Stein Hededam
photo-person-biking-in-the-rain-in-amsterdam
Image: Marc Kleen/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/3ogtmMf7n6Q

Although the Dutch government has given us the green light to enjoy our summer evenings out on the terraces, Mother Nature is not quite on the same page. So swap out the biertje with a cup of tea, because the upcoming days are looking rainy.

The sun yesterday morning made us all excited for a possible start to the Dutch summer. However, the next couple of days will feel more like autumn, reports RTL Nieuws.

Especially rainy for the northern part of the country

Those in the northern part of the Netherlands can look forward to an especially rainy day today.

However, before you start practicing the Dutch art of biking with an umbrella, take into consideration the wind: Across the country you there will be a force 8 wind with gusts of 90 kilometres an hour. Oh nee! 😱

Jammer, maaaar it’ll get better!

Although we won’t have a warm Pentecost this year, the thermometer will creep up a couple of degrees over the course of the weekend.

Expect to layer up tomorrow because the forecast is only promising us 12 degrees. Sunday is going to be a little better (13 degrees) and Monday — which is a national holiday 😍 — will be 14 degrees.

The lucky ones: Limburg

If you are hoping to catch some sun rays, south Limburg is the place to be! With up to 16 degrees, this lovely part of the Netherlands wins this weekend’s competition for the sun.

How will you be spending this year’s rainy Pentecost? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Marc Kleen/Unsplash

Previous articleSummer holidays approved: EU confirms travel certificates from July 1
Next articleBlissful beaches and hidden gems: these corona-proof tours will make your summer
Christine Stein Hededam
Christine Stein Hededam
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Summer holidays approved: EU confirms travel certificates from July 1

Great news if you were looking forward to a summer holiday! The European Parliament and European Commission have approved a...
Chloe Lovatt -

Latest posts

Blissful beaches and hidden gems: these corona-proof tours will make your summer

Jana Vondráčková -
Summer is almost here, which means white sand beaches, exotic palm trees, and sipping on cocktails in exciting new locations, right? Well, in most...

Did someone say Dutch summer? The weather report says otherwise

Christine Stein Hededam -
Although the Dutch government has given us the green light to enjoy our summer evenings out on the terraces, Mother Nature is not quite...

Summer holidays approved: EU confirms travel certificates from July 1

Chloe Lovatt -
Great news if you were looking forward to a summer holiday! The European Parliament and European Commission have approved a coronavirus travel certificate. By...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X