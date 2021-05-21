Did someone say Dutch summer? The weather report says otherwise

Although the Dutch government has given us the green light to enjoy our summer evenings out on the terraces, Mother Nature is not quite on the same page. So swap out the biertje with a cup of tea, because the upcoming days are looking rainy.

The sun yesterday morning made us all excited for a possible start to the Dutch summer. However, the next couple of days will feel more like autumn, reports RTL Nieuws.

Especially rainy for the northern part of the country

Those in the northern part of the Netherlands can look forward to an especially rainy day today.

However, before you start practicing the Dutch art of biking with an umbrella, take into consideration the wind: Across the country you there will be a force 8 wind with gusts of 90 kilometres an hour. Oh nee! 😱

Jammer, maaaar it’ll get better!

Although we won’t have a warm Pentecost this year, the thermometer will creep up a couple of degrees over the course of the weekend.

Expect to layer up tomorrow because the forecast is only promising us 12 degrees. Sunday is going to be a little better (13 degrees) and Monday — which is a national holiday 😍 — will be 14 degrees.

The lucky ones: Limburg

If you are hoping to catch some sun rays, south Limburg is the place to be! With up to 16 degrees, this lovely part of the Netherlands wins this weekend’s competition for the sun.

How will you be spending this year’s rainy Pentecost? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Marc Kleen/Unsplash

