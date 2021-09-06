This week’s weather: an almost perfect blend of calm clouds, warmth, and sun

Farah Al Mazouni
Image: d_mikh/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/27475737/stock-photo-young-woman-at-canola-field.html

Picture a cloud field with beautiful breaks of sun rays in the afternoon: that’s the good weather in the Netherlands making a late-summer surge! 🌅

Monday’s maximum temperature is forecasted to range from 20 degrees on the Wadden islands to about 25 degrees in the southeast. Later tonight, the temperature cools down 🔽 to about 10 degrees in the east and 14 to 15 degrees at the sea with a little wind.🍃

Tuesday, the weather will get even better — both temperature and sun wise. ☀
With more sun breaks, temperatures will range from 23 to 27 degrees — minimal wind? Goed! 👏

Our week ahead

We have a promising week, folks!

Well, up until Thursday at least. Wednesday temperatures are expected to hit 28 degrees! Whoa — beach day? 🏖

Chances of rain are possible for Thursday, whereas Friday temperatures could bring an end to our warm weather streak with maximums around 23 degrees.

What are your plans for this (almost) week of good weather? Tell us in the comments below!

Farah Al Mazouni
