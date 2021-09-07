Parents rejoice — more students leaving the nest during the lockdown

Farah Al Mazouni
young-adult-moving-away-packing-boxes
Keep the moving boxes around 📦 because more students are moving out of their parental homes to live on their own, according to the latest CBS figures.

25.9 thousand students left to live on their own in 2020 compared to the annual average of 22 thousand recorded in the years 2017 to 2019. Parents — be ready with plans for the extra space! 🔧🔨

The last time a moving-away increase happened at such a high rate was in 2016, which is surprising in light of the current student housing shortage.

So where are all the ambitious young people going? Students are moving to university cities as well as major hubs in areas such as the Randstad region, including Amsterdam, Utrecht, Leiden, Delft, and Rotterdam.

More students, more plans

With the sharp increase of young people obtaining a secondary education diploma in 2020 (whoa — almost 100% rate), the number of university students also increased tremendously. 

In a Nuffic survey, youngsters also indicated that they wanted to postpone their plans to go abroad because of the corona pandemic — are we surprised? Everyone’s travel plans are changing these days, even students’. 🧳

The figures show that the increase was greatest in the Haarlem, Het Gooi en Vechtstreek, and Greater Amsterdam region compared to other regions such as Zeeland and the northern and northeastern provinces.

Are you a student who moved or planning to move? Tell us more about your decision in the comments below!

Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

