Disappointed with your current health insurance coverage? The good news is, you have until the end of today (December 31) to cancel your existing insurance plan, if you intend to switch to a new provider in 2025.

According to the Dutch Ministry of Health, cancelling your present insurance before January 1, 2025, is mandatory for all making the switch.

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

Switching providers can be a big decision

If you aren’t 100% sure which provider to switch to, rest assured that you aren’t alone.

READ MORE | Dutch health insurance in 2025: What’s new?

Speaking to the NOS, Bas Knopperts of comparison website Independer said, “Every year we see that people wait until the very last moment. Last year, for example, we received changes at one minute to twelve.”

Thankfully, the Ministry of Health notes that you have until February 1, 2025, to pick a new insurer — so you still have time to do your research. 💪

Experts stress the importance of additional health insurance

In addition to a mandatory basic health insurance package (or basisverzekering), residents in the Netherlands can also choose to opt for additional health insurance (or aanvullende verzekering).

Advanced dental care usually isn’t included in basic health insurance packages. Image: Freepik

The latter covers services that a basic health package doesn’t — such as comprehensive dental care, alternative medical treatments, eye care, and more.

READ MORE | 9 things you need to know about Dutch health insurance as an international

Koen Kuijper, of health insurance comparison website Zorgwiijzer, laments to the NOS that additional health insurance is “often overlooked”.

“For example,” he continues, “the chance that you fall and break your tooth is usually small, but if you are not insured for this, the costs can add up considerably, while the insurance only costs you a few euros per month.”

Good to know: Many providers in the Netherlands offer additional health insurance packages tailored to specific health requirements, so you only pay for the coverage you actually want. Providers with excellent dental care, emergency care, and alternative treatment coverage include Anderzorg, OHRA, and Univé.

Dig what you’re reading? Get more of it! Join our WhatsApp channel or Instagram broadcast to get the latest news straight to your pocket. ⚡️