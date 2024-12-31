Municipalities all over the Netherlands are currently facing a dilemma: should they still hold fireworks shows despite the heavy wind?

While a fireworks show on New Year’s Eve might be a staple for some, it looks like the weather has different plans for us this year, reports RTL Nieuws. 🌬️

The good news: It’s still going to sparkle

Don’t let this news bum you out too much, as most municipalities are working hard to get you some bright skies and loud bangs this New Year’s Eve. 🎇

Winds in Rotterdam are manageable for now, so it looks like the fireworks show at the Erasmus Bridge will take place as planned.

The same applies to many of the Amsterdam shows, as events at the IJburg, Nelson Mandelapark, Sloterplas, and Weesp have also been given the green light.

However, for Amsterdammers keen on catching the lights and fireworks show at the Museumplein: it’ll be a lights show only.

It also looks like you’ll be able to see some sparkles if you live in Groningen, Arnhem, Eindhoven, or Hilversum.

Tilburg residents, however? Bad news for you. The midnight fireworks shows have been cancelled, and the jury is still out about what will happen to the 7 PM ones.

The wind also spoiled some other New Year’s classics. The municipalities of Amsterdam and The Hague decided to light bonfires yesterday, December 30, instead of today, and several New Year’s dives have been cancelled.

Then again, for some municipalities, this news isn’t so tragic after all — as they were planning on restricting fireworks anyway or giving them up altogether this year.

Safety concerns

Even though cancelling fireworks shows might spoil the beloved Dutch tradition of blowing stuff up on New Year’s Eve, municipalities are concerned about how safe fireworks would be in light of heavy wind gusts.

The country is experiencing especially strong winds today, meaning fireworks could end up in some unwanted locations (like someone’s backyard, for example). 🙃

Still, this isn’t the strongest storm by Dutch standards, so municipalities are closely monitoring the weather and postponing their decision until the last minute.

A very stormy New Year

Unfortunately, it looks like the wind will follow us into 2025.

The KNMI (Royal Dutch Meteorological Institute) has extended its code yellow weather warning: it now applies to December 31 and January 1.

The code is already in effect in North Holland and several areas around the Wadden Sea tonight. From 10 AM tomorrow (January 1), it will also encompass South Holland, Friesland, and Groningen.

Helaas, this could mean a special gift for us in 2025: the first New Year’s storm in 30 years, with the last one hitting our shores in 1995.

So make sure to be careful with those fireworks if you plan on setting them off yourself, and drink lots of champagne to keep warm! 🥂

How are you planning on spending this New Year’s Eve? Let us know in the comments!