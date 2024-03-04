Do you need to take a Dutch language course? Answer these 5 questions

Maybe it’s on your to-do list, or you’ve been putting it off, but you might be asking yourself whether it’s actually worth your time and money to learn Dutch.

We all know at least one person who didn’t intend to stay in the Netherlands for long but still find themselves not speaking a word of Dutch even after 10 years.

Here are a few things to ask yourself if you’re considering taking a Dutch language course.

If your answer to any of the below questions is yes, then perhaps it’s time for you to learn some Nederlands.

1. How long do you plan on staying in the Netherlands?

First and foremost, it’s important to consider if you want to stay in the Netherlands and how long you intend to live here.

If the plan was to get your university degree in the Netherlands and head back to your home country, it’s completely fair if you don’t want to spend too much time or money on learning Dutch.

Not everyone plans to stay in the Netherlands — but sometimes we stay longer than planned. Image: Depositphotos

However, if you envision yourself staying here long-term, then that’s all the more reason to take Dutch courses and learn the language.

Take it from a seasoned expat, if you plan on building a life in the Netherlands, then you need to be able to have full access to all that life here has to offer — and you can’t do that if you’re restricted by a language barrier.

Good to know: Depending on your nationality, some people who want to stay in the Netherlands long term will have to complete Dutch integration exams (also known as inburgeren in Dutch) — and this includes meeting a Dutch language requirement!

2. Do you want to build a career in the Netherlands?

While it’s really handy that the Netherlands already offers a lot of jobs entirely in English, some careers have better prospects if you speak Dutch, and this is something you need to consider if you want to build a career in the Netherlands.

For example, if you work in communications, administration, human resources, politics, or law, to name a few, proficiency in Dutch will definitely give you an edge in the job market.

Learning Dutch will give you all kinds of opportunities within your career. Image: Depositphotos

Even if your role doesn’t technically require you to speak Dutch, by speaking the same language as many of your colleagues, you open yourself up to friendships, networking, and, perhaps, an even better job in the future!

Learning Dutch will open many more doors for you while living in the Netherlands — plus, having an extra language under your belt could never hurt while you’re looking for work in Europe.

3. Do you want to have more Dutch people in your life?

It’s easy to stay in an international bubble when you live in the Netherlands, especially if you’re surrounded by only international students from your university or your entire work friend group are expats.

Making friends with the locals is a great way to get to know the Netherlands better (and practice your Dutch!). Image: Freepik

If you want to make friends with more locals or already have Dutch friends you want to connect with better, learning Dutch is a great way to expand your social circle and skills.

There are plenty of sports clubs, music clubs, and more where you can meet more Dutchies and learn to socialise in Dutch.

4. Is your partner Dutch?

This is an important one: if your partner is Dutch, learning the language can be especially helpful in building a stronger long-term relationship with them.

And it definitely doesn’t hurt your chances of impressing your partner’s Dutch parents and extended family!

Knowing the Dutch language will bring you closer to your partner and their family. Image: Freepik

After all, who doesn’t want to show off their skills at perfectly ordering food or have a friendly discussion about the proper way to eat tompouce?

On the other hand, if you’re single or don’t have a Dutch partner, we can see why learning Dutch might not be a top priority for you.

5. Will your kids grow up in the Netherlands?

Speaking of family, if you’ve moved to the Netherlands with your children or plan to have and raise children here, there’s a good chance they will learn to speak Dutch as well — and you’ll want to be able to communicate with them!

Even if your partner isn’t Dutch, it’s still a great idea to learn the language if you plan to raise your kids together in the Netherlands. Image: Freepik

Being able to speak Dutch will be especially handy if you’re sending your child(ren) to a Dutch school. It’ll be easier for you as a parent to communicate with your kid’s teachers and other parents.

If you answered “yes” to at least one of the above questions, then I strongly recommend taking a Dutch course.

There are plenty of advantages to learning Dutch, from improving your job prospects to opening up your social life. And if you plan to stay in the Netherlands, knowing the language will help you integrate comfortably.

So, what were your answers? Is it time to learn Dutch? Geen stress (no stress), you’ve got this. 🇳🇱

Have you taken a Dutch course before? Tell us about it in the comments below!