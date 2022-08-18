Say ‘doei’ to summer for the weekend! Oh, and then say ‘hoi’ again

If the stormy vibes yesterday made you prepare for autumn, you should stop right away.

The weather might be cooling down for a bit, but the temps will jump right back up next week.

After the intense heatwave last week, some more chill weather has been appreciated across the country. It’s not over yet, though, as next week will see temperatures over the 25 degree-mark again.

Bring out the sweaters

Thursday and Friday will stay at a freeeezing 24 degrees, according to RTL Nieuws. The cold times will last until the upcoming Monday across the country.

The cool tendencies will be accompanied by some much-needed showers. The Netherlands is facing a state of water shortage, and the otherwise green summer leaves look like crispy autumn instead.

No autumn in sight, yet

But the rain alone is not enough to do much for the dire water situation nowadays. With a ground that’s harder, drier, and more water-resistant than usual, it’s still going to take a while before the Dutch rain manages to make up for the unusually hot and dry summer.

And the blessing of rain will only last for a bit before the summer comes right back next week.

The climate will once again be hot and dry, and temperatures might reach tropical highs once again, writes Weerplaza. It’s not likely that we’ll have another heatwave, however, so you can look forward to summer temps without the lingering fear of dying from sweat and sleepless nights.

