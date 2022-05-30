Ten Dutch fertility doctors impregnated patients with own sperm, investigation finds

NewsCrimeHealth
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Picture-of-in-vitro-vertilization-under-the-microscope
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/292219270/stock-photo-view-through-microscope-at-in.html

The Dutch foundation Donorkind helps donor offsprings find their biological fathers — and during the past five years, they found ten cases of doctors using their own sperm without the consent of their patients, reports NU.nl.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time a story like this comes to light.

Dutch fertility doctor Jan Karbaat made headlines a couple of years ago for having fathered 71 children by using his own sperm on women seeking his help to become pregnant.

Stigma as an added burden

News of fertility doctors being amongst the biological fathers is especially difficult for donor offsprings, tells board member of Donorkind Ester de Lau NU.nl.

READ MORE | 8 things to know about having a child in the Netherlands

“When there’s a doctor in the news, we receive a surge of requests from donor children,” she says. Being the donor child of a fertility doctor is also stigmatising. “‘To be conceived by the doctor’ is an added handicap.”

Finding biological fathers

Donorkind helps donor children to find their biological fathers through international DNA databanks like MyHeritage.

This can be quite the puzzle sometimes, but usually, their search is successful, says de Lau.

READ MORE | I tried a Dutch at-home fertility test — here’s what happened

Over the past five years, between 150 to 200 biological fathers have been identified.

Donor Child Day

News like this is especially sad on days like today, May 30, the official ‘Donor Child Day’ (Dag van het Donorkind) in the Netherlands.

Conception through donorship should be celebrated instead of being tainted by fear and distrust. Donorkind, therefore, tries to keep newly found cases of criminal fertility doctors from the press.

This way, the children of these doctors can take matters into their own hands and decide whether or not they wish to contact their biological family or bring up the matter to the press.

Have you heard of fertility doctors illicitly fathering donor children in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleHaste makes waste: Schiphol asked airlines to cancel flights too quickly
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Haste makes waste: Schiphol asked airlines to cancel flights too quickly

Things are not looking good for Schiphol — and to make matters worse, it seems like they botched the current...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Haste makes waste: Schiphol asked airlines to cancel flights too quickly

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Things are not looking good for Schiphol — and to make matters worse, it seems like they botched the current situation even more. 😬 To...

Chaos at Schiphol: why the biggest Dutch airport is struggling so much

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 1
Hour-long queues, missed flights, and compensation claims — Amsterdam's Schiphol airport has made one negative headline after another this year. Here's why. 👇 After two...

Orange fever: could Verstappen boost Dutch performance in F1?

DutchReview Crew - 0
Until recently, Formula 1 has been very much a European sport: The majority of Grands Prix have taken place on the continent and race...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X