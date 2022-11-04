The Dutch cabinet will finally apologise for slavery in the past

A formal apology by the Dutch government to the tune of €200 million will be made, along with projects to raise awareness of the Netherlands’ past slavery.

The Dutch government will also be setting aside an additional €27 million for a museum on slavery, reports the NOS.

An apology has been in the works for a while

On a recent visit to Suriname, Prime Minister Rutte stated that the next year should be dedicated to acknowledging the Netherlands’ involvement in the slave trade.

The majority of the Tweede Kamer also pushed for a formal apology to be made.

And even the king agrees! He brought up the subject of an apology on Prinsjesdag — noting that 2023 would commemorate 150 years since the Netherlands abolished slavery.

King Willem-Alexander didn’t hesitate to point out the importance of taking responsibility for this part of Dutch history.

Not everyone thinks it’s necessary

Although the Dutch government’s persecution of Jews and their horrific treatment of Indonesians (following the decolonisation period) have been formally apologised for, slavery hasn’t been directly addressed.

Dutch conservatives: We must teach children to be proud of our [colonial] past when we were rich thx to the East/West Indees Company!



Also Dutch conservatives: I have nothing to do with the genocides in Indonesia or slavery! Why should we teach kids about the past? Now is now! — Nassreddin Taibi (@Nassreddin2002) November 3, 2022

And, whilst the majority seems all for it, some don’t agree with the government’s plan to bring awareness to a dark period in the country’s history.

VVD Minister Van Strien tells the NOS that the money would actually be better spent on the future than the past.

