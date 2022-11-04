Doei OV-chipkaart! By the end of 2022, you can check in using your bank card

If you’ve ever lived in the Netherlands, you’ll be familiar with this feeling; rushing up to the train, digging through your wallet to get your yellow (or blue!) chipkaart, only to find the verdomd thing isn’t there.

Well, no more missing trains as a result, good folks! Say goodbye to last-minute card disasters, because by the end of this year, you’ll be able to check in with your very own bank cards, reports Het Parool.

One less card in the wallet

In December of this year, the NS will launch a new method of payment, called OV-Pay, across the country.

The NS has been trialling this new method of payment in Lelystad Station since March 2021. Apparently, the trial run has been successful, and now the service will be available in all major stations, such as Utrecht, Rotterdam, and Amsterdam.

OV-Pay will enable public transport users to check in and out of trains using bank cards and will rule out the need for the OV-chipkaart completely.

Finally, we say, because we are tired of having so many different cards all the time.

No more minimum balance

There’s more to benefit from than just having one less card. A notorious, and annoying, aspect of some OV-chipkaarts is the fact that you need a minimum amount loaded onto the card to even check-in.

With OV-Pay, you can say doei to problematic checking in and out. Image: Depositphotos

Without a personalised OV, even if you have €15 on your anonymous card, don’t even think of checking in.

According to the NS, your measly €15 is getting you nowhere, and you’ll need minimum €20 to check in for your train journey, no matter how short or far the trip. 🙄

With the new system, passengers will be able to check in and out of trains without requiring a minimum balance on their cards. The card will be debited overnight, and, if payment happens to be unsuccessful, the card will be blocked from making any further travel until the charge goes through.

The only issue with OV-Pay is that the system cannot tell yet if you have a discount or subscription loaded onto your OV-Chipkaart.

So, for now, those of us with handy discounts will have to stick to using our Chipkaarts.

It took y’all long enough

Though we surely appreciate the new initiative, we can’t help but think; dear NS, it took you long enough.

The Netherlands, it seems, is a bit late to this whole bank card-checking-in thing. Passengers have been able to check in using bank cards on London trains since, em, 2014. And, in Nice in France, this has also been possible since 2010.

It has been possible to check in using card on the London underground since 2014. Image: Depositphotos

Thanks, NS! While we’re celebrating how much easier things are about to get, let’s not forget the fact that train tickets are about to get more expensive.

On a side note, we’ve been able to check onto most buses and trams in the Netherlands with our bank cards for some time now.

No more OV-Chipkaart by 2024

As the NS rolls out the use of OV-Pay, it also has other plans; to scrap the use of the Chipkaart altogether.

By 2024, the Chipkaart will be replaced with something else; the OV-pass — sounds… similar.

What do you think of this payment method? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!