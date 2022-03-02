Dutch citizens drive to the Polish border to take in Ukrainian refugees

Amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine, these Dutch citizens are taking matters into their own hands.

From the former politicians to regular Dutch natives, many people are looking for ways to help Ukrainian refugees.

Dutch Defense Minister gives up his holiday home

Former Dutch Defense Minister Joris Voorhoeve left for the Polish border on Saturday morning and took in six refugees: Ira, her mother, and four children, reports the NOS.

They are from Kharkiv, which was subject to several shell attacks. Voorhoeve gave shelter to the six Ukrainians in his German holiday home for the time being.

From Zeeland to the Polish border

Meanwhile, Andy de Schipper from Zeeland drove to the Polish border and picked up a family of four — a father, two daughters, and their cousin from Ukraine.

The family travelled for five days and hadn’t showered since leaving the country. He is driving them towards Antwerp where they have family, reports RTL Nieuws.

Another Dutch man raised over €60,000 to support Ukrainian truck drivers stranded in the Netherlands.

What are refugees entitled to?

It is unclear what Ukrainians must do if they flee from the country — who to report to, their rights, how long they can stay.

But the Ministry of Justice and Security announced that Ukrainians with a biometric passport can freely travel around the EU. They said taking refugees with you is not punishable by law if they have the correct visa or a biometric passport.

The NS also announced that they would allow refugees to board any NS train using their passports.

What can you do?

Representatives of the Red Cross and the Refugee Foundation suggest donating money and resources to aid programs. There are many initiatives in the Netherlands to donate it.

Organisers are planning more protests around the Netherlands to make demands and show solidarity with Ukraine.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!