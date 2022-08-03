The Netherlands drops to 13th place for LGBTQIA+ policies in Europe

The Netherlands has landed in 13th place this year among the European countries that progress in LGBTQIA+ rights. Echt?! 😯

Every year, the human rights organisation, Ilga Europe, publishes the Rainbow Europe Index to examine the legislation and policies that countries put in place to protect the LGBTQIA+ community. 

In a country that was once named the most gay-friendly place to visit and the first in the world to legalise gay marriage, we can’t help but wonder why the Netherlands is falling behind. 😔

Why is the Netherlands falling behind?

The Netherlands has long since been known as a bedrock for gay freedom — being one of the best countries in the world for LGBTQIA+ folks to live and visit. 🌈

READ MORE | Bike with pride: the Netherlands creates the longest rainbow bike path in the world

However, the lowlands has now lost their high-ranking title and are actually lagging behind quite a bit compared to other European countries, reports NU.nl.

For example, Iceland rose on the list this year after they recognised the parenthood of transgender people, and France has taken an extra leap by restricting conversion therapy. 

Both of these laws have not yet been regulated in the Netherlands.

READ MORE | Totally oh-gay: the Netherlands can have a king or queen in a same-sex marriage

Fortunately, Dutch coalition parties have signed an agreement promising citizens that the Netherlands will take back the throne — but putting this into effect is taking more time than they anticipated.

New laws will be carried out

The aim of the agreement is to implement the following new laws that will help bring the Netherlands back on top and further protect the LGBTQIA+ community:

  • There will be a statutory regulation for multiple parenthood,
  • school rejections of LGBTQIA+ people will end,
  • there will be a ban on unnecessary medical treatment of intersex children and adults,
  • anyone can put an ‘X’ in their passport without court intervention.

In particular, the Netherlands has promised to work towards tackling discriminatory violence against LGBTQIA+ people.

READ MORE | Gay conversion therapy will be banned in the Netherlands

Combatting violence is an important step toward securing the rights of LGBTQIA+ people in the Netherlands. Unfortunately, while it’s a big problem that the community faces, only a select few of the perpetrators are actually convicted each year.

Who rose to the top this year?

The European countries that grabbed a spot in the top five this year are:

  1. Malta
  2. Denmark
  3. Belgium
  4. Norway
  5. Luxembourg

In particular, Denmark moved up the most on the Rainbow Index, climbing a whopping seven places as they made great strides to implement new laws for the LGBTQIA+ community. Give yourselves a round of applause! 👏

What do you think about the Netherlands ranking 13th this year? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

