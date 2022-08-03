Jeff Bezos superyacht arrives in Rotterdam: no bridge dismantling needed

Mr. Amazon has yet again made his way to Rotterdam on his superyacht. This time, the Koningshaven (or De Hef) Bridge didn’t have to be dismantled for His Highness.

Earlier this year, Jeff Bezos caused an uproar in reaction to his dismantling of the Koningshaven Bridge. 🤦‍♀️

Why? Simply so he could fit his ultra-expensive superyacht while sailing to Rotterdam. And, as you can imagine, many people got rightfully angry at this.

While they didn’t end up dismantling it for Bezos, many residents made plans via a Facebook campaign to throw eggs at the ship if it did sail past the bridge. 🌉

However, the superyacht “Project Y721” managed to make its way to the port city without disrupting the bridge’s historical stature.

It did so by sailing from the construction site in Alblasserdam to Rotterdam via a different route and without its masts, writes the NOS.

No dismantling in site

Since 2017, De Hef Bridge, which had gone through renovations, had said that it would never be dismantled again. It is a national monument, after all, so it’s kind of what we expect. 🤷‍♂️

De Hef Bridge was built in 1878 and finds its place in the maritime capital, so it’s a bit of an entitled suggestion to ask for it to be temporarily dismantled for your boat to pass through.

Now, the €430 million water vessel must drop its three 70-meter-high masts at the Greenport Rotterdam shipyard and sail into the North Sea without disrupting any bridges.

