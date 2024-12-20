Here’s who will represent the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025

Do we have our winner...? 🏆

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
photo-of-eurovision-songfestival-dutch-entry-claude-2025-persfoto
Image: AVOTROS/Press Release

After the 2024 Eurovision *ahem* fiasco, it was unclear for a long time whether the Netherlands would participate in next year’s song contest. But now we can rejoice: the Dutch participant has just been announced!

Representing the Netherlands at Eurovision 2025 in Basel, Switzerland is… Claude!

Who is Claude?

As NU.nl writes, Claude is a Dutch-Congolese singer who previously expressed his wish to participate in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Known for his funky pop beats and influenced by artists like Stromae, Claude sings in both Dutch and French, blending his Congolese heritage with his Dutch identity.

At just 9 years old, Claude fled Congo with his mother, three brothers, and three sisters, seeking refuge in the Netherlands.

Now, at 21, he has the chance to make his country proud by bringing home the Eurovision 2025 title. 🏆

12 points to the Netherlands!

“I feel extremely honoured that I will represent the Netherlands at the Eurovision Song Contest next year and I still can’t believe it,” Claude tells AVROTROS. “I’m really looking forward to it and can’t wait to present my song to Europe.”

While the song he will perform in Basel hasn’t been revealed yet, it was chosen by a selection committee from a whopping 331 entries — so expectations are high!

In May 2025, Claude will compete against participants from 37 other countries. If he wins, it would mark the Netherlands’ sixth Eurovision victory.

Succes, Claude! ✨

What do you think of the Netherlands’ entry for Eurovision 2025? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Feature Image:AVROTROS
Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

