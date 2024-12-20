5 things you should know about your Dutch energy bill in 2025

Brrr, feel that chill in the air? Winter has arrived in the Netherlands, and with it an inevitable spike in energy bills.

Whether you’re cranking the heat or layering up under three sweaters, knowing a thing or two about your energy bills can save you a lot of stress (and euros).

So, grab a cup of hot Chocomel, and let’s dive into five things you should know about your Dutch energy bill going into 2025.

1. Your energy costs will rise in 2025

Curious what your Dutch energy bill will look like come January 1? Us too.

The new year will bring higher energy costs — mainly due to increases in network management fees and variable energy tariffs, reports Business Insider.

Network management fees are set to rise by 11%, adding around €60 per year to the average household’s energy bill.

What will your 2025 energy bill look like? Image: Depositphotos

As of January 1, variable gas prices will also increase, with rates rising by €0.02 to €0.07 per cubic metre, depending on the provider.

For an average household consuming 1,200 cubic metres per year, this results in an additional €60 per year.

Electricity prices will see smaller adjustments, with some providers raising rates slightly and others lowering them.

Overall, households can expect their energy bills to rise by around €120 per year, or €10 per month.

2. But there are heaps of ways to reduce your energy bill in the Netherlands

In view of rising prices, there’s one thing we’ll likely all try to do: cut costs where we can. Luckily, there are many ways you can slash your Dutch energy bill. These include:

Switching and comparing energy providers regularly to make sure you always get the best rates,

Investing in a smart metre to make sure you only pay for what you use, and

Running high-energy appliances like the dishwasher at night during reduced rates (yup, they’re a thing!).

A small change can make a big difference. Image: Freepik

We have a full article with the best tips on how to reduce your energy bill, so check that out for even more knowledge. 🧠

3. Depending on your situation, a fixed or variable contract may be better

When it comes to finding the right energy contract for your situation, you’ll also have to make a decision between getting a fixed or a variable contract.

A fixed contract is ideal for those who prefer predictable bills and want to avoid price fluctuations. It locks in energy rates for a set period, and protects you against rising prices. This option is best if prices are low when signing the contract.

A variable contract adjusts prices based on the market, which can be profitable if prices are expected to go down. It offers flexibility, making it a good choice for those who don’t mind fluctuations and want to take advantage of falling prices.

You can call your energy provider to get better insights into your contract. Image: Depositphotos

In general, fixed contracts provide more security, while variable contracts offer potential savings but with greater unpredictability. Which one you choose comes down to personal preference and whether you prioritise price stability or flexibility.

4. You can get government subsidies for making sustainable changes

The Dutch government is committed to reducing CO2 emissions and supporting its population in transitioning to sustainable energy use (yay Netherlands!).

To do so, there are various subsidies and financial programs that encourage the use of green energy at home and in communities.

Solar panels are very popular in the Netherlands because the government used to subsidise them. Image: Freepik

In the Netherlands, the following initiatives can make going green more attractive:

Solar boiler and heat pump subsidies : Financial support is available for purchasing solar water heaters (zonneboilers) and heat pumps.

: Financial support is available for purchasing solar water heaters (zonneboilers) and heat pumps. The Energiebespaarlening : A low-interest, government-backed loan designed to help homeowners finance energy-saving measures for their homes.

A low-interest, government-backed loan designed to help homeowners finance energy-saving measures for their homes. Cooperative energy projects: Residents can join forces to invest in renewable energy projects (e.g., solar or wind power) for their neighbourhood, and access funding via the Subsidieregeling coöperatieve energieopwekking, which subsidises the energy generated by these projects.

5. Energy prices could continue to go up in the Netherlands

Let’s end with a look into the future. The bad news is that the energy you’re getting in 2025 is probably the cheapest it’s going to be for a while. 👀

Prices are set to continue rising. Image: Freepik

Like most things, Dutch energy bills — especially for gas — will likely keep rising in the future. In fact, as RTL reports, we could be paying €400 more per year for gas by 2030 than we did in 2023.

Why? Let’s break it down:

​​ Higher taxes on gas: To encourage people to use less gas, the government is increasing energy taxes. While there’s a small tax relief planned, the overall tax per cubic metre of gas is still going up.

To encourage people to use less gas, the government is increasing energy taxes. While there’s a small tax relief planned, the overall tax per cubic metre of gas is still going up. Green gas requirement: Come 2026, energy suppliers must include some “green gas” (a more environmentally friendly type of gas) in what they sell. This is great for the planet but costs more to produce, so the extra cost will show up on your bill.

Come 2026, energy suppliers must include some “green gas” (a more environmentally friendly type of gas) in what they sell. This is great for the planet but costs more to produce, so the extra cost will show up on your bill. Higher connection fees: As more people switch to homes without gas connections, those who still use gas will have to pay more to maintain things like pipes and meters.

Do you have any tips for dealing with rising energy bills? Share them in the comments!