It’s official guys, the Netherlands has the DIRTIEST water in Europe

NewsEnvironmentPolitics & Society
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
scenic-view-of-trees-being-reflected-in-the-surface-of-a-river
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/scenic-view-trees-reflected-river-cloudy-sky_29997945.htm#query=national%20park%20groningen&position=39&from_view=search&track=ais

The Netherlands is the “drain of Western Europe,” researcher Peter Schipper tells RTL Nieuws, and less than 1% of surface water is deemed clean. Yup, you read that right: The pioneers of water management have the dirtiest water in Europe.

The consequence? Hefty fines. Should Dutch waters not meet European requirements by 2027, they’ll face fines of tens of millions of euros PER YEAR. Yikes! 😬

Should we be worried?

Nee but also ja. First things first: No, this does not apply to the lekker Dutch tap water — that’s perfectly A-OK.

However, a report by Natuurmonumenten (a Dutch conservation agency) has shown that the water ecosystem of the Netherlands is not doing well. AT ALL. The situation is dire, and the pollution is not decreasing.

READ MORE | Maas River may not be usable as drinking water source in near future

By 2027, the bodies of water designated by the Dutch Water Framework Directive (Kaderrichtlijn Water) must meet a set of goals. These goals concern the rivers Ems, Rhine, Meuse and Scheldt.

But experts are pessimistic: “We’re not going to make those goals,” Peter Schipper from Wageningen University tells RTL Nieuws.

So what’s wrong with the water?

According to Natuurmonumenten’s report, various things are wrong with Dutch surface waters.

They are polluted with chemicals from agriculture and industrial operations, and have nutrient loads (of nitrogen, phosphorus, and other elements) that are too high.

Further problems are caused by the too-rapid disposal of water and the removal of too much water from groundwater sources.

The root of the issues, as Peter Schipper explains, are the Netherlands’ agriculture, industry, transport, and high population density — all of which are adding pollution to the water.

On top of its own pollution, as “the drain of Western Europe,” the Netherlands has to accommodate contaminated waters that flow into the country from abroad. Ah yes, let’s blame Duitsland (Germany)! 😉

Bleak outlook

It’s becoming clear that water pollution is taking its toll on the Netherlands, and will heavily affect not only its animals and plants but also its future generations.

 “We are burdening the next generation with a crisis,” says Piet Verdonschot from Wageningen University, “too little has been done in recent years.”

So, what can we do? Address the root of the problem: Instead of removing substances from the water, the Netherlands will have to make sure that they don’t get into it in the first place.

To do so, politicians need to start prioritising the quality of the water, by making demands and imposing stricter restrictions on the environment.

What do you think about this alarming report on Dutch waters? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
15 things to do this spring in the Netherlands
Next article
Watch your step! The Netherlands issues code yellow warning for slipperiness
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is pursuing her master’s degree. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

2 COMMENTS

  2. Speaking of “drain”, the Netherlands could probably do more in Brussels to make “international” rivers cleaner. Countries must ensure that the rivers leaving their borders are extra clean.

    But it’s not quite clear from the article if the main issue is that the Netherlands are housing deltas of long rivers or that the rivers get contaminated within our territory.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Entertainment

Say what!? Rotterdam is hosting a FLOATING festival in the Maashaven this summer

Rotterdam is a city famous for its stunning architecture and modernity. With June on the horizon, this means that Rotterdam...
Francesca Burbano -

Latest posts

The Hague vs. Rotterdam: which is the best Dutch city for expats?

Veronika Licheva - 3
Rotterdam or the Hague (or even neither)? Two DutchReviewers and expats (Emma Brown and Veronika Licheva) decided to battle it out, which was the best...

Rental deposits in the Netherlands: how to get your cash back

Emily Burger - 4
Getting your rental deposit back in the Netherlands should be pretty straightforward. But, alas, landlords are not always the fairy godmothers we wished they...

Say what!? Rotterdam is hosting a FLOATING festival in the Maashaven this summer

Francesca Burbano - 0
Rotterdam is a city famous for its stunning architecture and modernity. With June on the horizon, this means that Rotterdam Architecture Month ’23 is...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.