Watch your step! The Netherlands issues code yellow warning for slipperiness

Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
Keep your snow boots on: the weather forecast is in! A code yellow warning has been issued all throughout the Netherlands after the snowfall last night. ❄️

There’s no need to panic, though, as the code yellow warning for slipperiness applies until 9 AM this morning and will only make a brief reappearance on Friday, reports NU.nl.

Oh, for goodness’ flake!

Once again, another chilly day is set to take over the country, with today’s temperatures hovering around an icy 5 degrees Celsius. Brrr! 🥶

The morning will stay mostly dry, though a few silly little snowflakes may escape the clouds at random.

READ MORE | 11 must-have closet items to survive the Dutch weather

By afternoon, our constant companion will be back by our side as rain will fall all over the region, eventually turning into snow at night.

A frosty Friday

Thought you’d be getting a break from the icy weather on Friday? Think again, as it’ll rain throughout the day, which may turn into snow by the evening’s arrival. ⛄

With that comes another code yellow warning for slipperiness due to wet snowfall freezing on the flat ground. (Well, thank goodness it’s flat, or we’d all be sliding back into the winter blues. 😭)

READ MORE | Why is the Netherlands so flat? The complete explanation

As a result of this increased slipperiness, motorists in the middle and west of the Netherlands may need to keep an especially watchful eye on the road.

What are you looking forward to doing when spring arrives? Tell us in the comments below!

Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like “cultural shock.” Eva’s mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the richness of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

