Watch your step! The Netherlands issues code yellow warning for slipperiness

Keep your snow boots on: the weather forecast is in! A code yellow warning has been issued all throughout the Netherlands after the snowfall last night. ❄️

There’s no need to panic, though, as the code yellow warning for slipperiness applies until 9 AM this morning and will only make a brief reappearance on Friday, reports NU.nl.

Oh, for goodness’ flake!

Once again, another chilly day is set to take over the country, with today’s temperatures hovering around an icy 5 degrees Celsius. Brrr! 🥶

The morning will stay mostly dry, though a few silly little snowflakes may escape the clouds at random.

By afternoon, our constant companion will be back by our side as rain will fall all over the region, eventually turning into snow at night.

A frosty Friday

Thought you’d be getting a break from the icy weather on Friday? Think again, as it’ll rain throughout the day, which may turn into snow by the evening’s arrival. ⛄

With that comes another code yellow warning for slipperiness due to wet snowfall freezing on the flat ground. (Well, thank goodness it’s flat, or we’d all be sliding back into the winter blues. 😭)

As a result of this increased slipperiness, motorists in the middle and west of the Netherlands may need to keep an especially watchful eye on the road.

