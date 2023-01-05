The population of the Netherlands is booming (thanks to us internationals)

Population growth in the Netherlands is skyrocketing as many foreign migrants are continuing to make the small land of giants their new home.

The Central Bureau of Statistics announced that the Netherlands is dealing with its biggest increase in new inhabitants ever, reports Trouw.nl.

In 2022, the population was decreasing in 61 municipalities. This year, it’s only 9. 🤯

And no, the Dutch are not getting unusually busy under their sheets.

Knock, knock, who’s there?

Buitenlanders. (Foreigners.) Who can blame them, really, when the lowlands boast so many perks?

However, some of us aren’t here simply for the perks. For many, the Netherlands acts as a safe haven. For example, since February 2022 the Netherlands has invited many Ukrainian war refugees into the country.

Now, about five Ukrainian immigrants per thousand people now live in about half of the municipalities in the Netherlands. Welkom in Nederland! 💖

However, let’s not forget that more and more internationals are moving to the Netherlands to study as well, adding to the population increase.

Anti-aging

Not only does the Dutch population never stop growing, but it also seems the Dutch never stop living either. At least that’s what the current mortality rate would suggest.

While the Dutch rate of mortality is indeed decreasing, this decrease actually goes hand in hand with the Netherlands’ exceptional pull on young foreign migrants. These young migrants, in turn, lower the mortality rate in many municipalities.

