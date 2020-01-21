If you’ve been outside yet this morning, or have even glanced out your window, you’ll know that today is FOGGY. No one can be held responsible if you accidentally ran over several people on your bike ride to work this morning. (Yes, I am just saying that to comfort myself).

NU.nl reports that the KNMI has called in a code yellow for almost the entirety of the Netherlands this morning, as a result of heavy fog. The fog is heaviest in the south and centre of the country, with the northern provinces pretty much escaping. Visibility is set at about 200 meters.

Heavy mist in the south-east

In the south-east of the country, there is an extremely heavy mist, offering only 50 meters of visibility. Accordingly, the ANWB has encouraged drivers in that part of the country to pay particular attention to their surroundings today (perhaps they should have issued the same warning for cyclists. Or maybe just me.)

Passengers flying out from Eindhoven may be delayed

Passengers planning to fly out from Eindhoven airport may well be affected by delayed or cancelled flights: the airport advises passengers to keep an eye on the airport’s website for the most up-to-date information. Luckily for all of us, the fog is expected to lift throughout the morning.

Did the fog affect you this morning? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: Markus Spiske/Pexels