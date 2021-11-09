At last: the Netherlands to end support for coal, oil, and gas projects abroad

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Farah Al Mazouni
picture-of-logo-COP26-Glasgow-climate-summit
Image: urbanbuzz/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/507636038/stock-illustration-cop-glasgow-2021-vector-illustration.html

The Netherlands will be joining a UK-led group of countries that want to end governmental support for fossil fuel projects abroad. The group was formed at the climate summit in Glasgow.

In a green bold move signed by major international investors like Canada and the United States, as well as European countries such as Denmark, Sweden, and Italy — the Netherlands finally added their signature to the mix after some internal theatricals.

Why does this matter?

For the participating countries, this plan aims to stop governmental activities and investments linked to fossil fuel energy projects abroad, such as searching for new oil fields or constructing gas-powered stations, NU.nl reports.

According to RTL Nieuws, making fossil energy more expensive and less accessible forces large oil and gas companies like Shell, and other major investors, to find clean energy projects to compensate for their losses — which consequently helps in limiting global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degrees.

Outgoing State Secretary of Finance, Hans Vijlbrief, notified the House of Representatives that the Dutch government will wrap up international support for fossil projects before the end of 2022.

Back-and-forth

The Netherlands’ participation in this green move didn’t come without some backstage drama. Initially, the outgoing Dutch cabinet didn’t want to sign the agreement, citing that it’s a decision for the new government.

That’s when the outgoing ministers received some heat from critics and the Dutch House of Representatives alike, which prompted a last-minute change of heart about the subject.

“It is a firm decision to make, so we wanted to leave it to the new cabinet. But then came the critical reactions from politics and society. The summit in Glasgow is happening now, they said, which is actually a good argument. We looked at it again and said, let’s make the decision now.” Prime Minister Rutte described the timeline of how the decision was reached.

GroenLinks party leader Jesse Klaver expressed that they’re pleased with the cabinet’s decision, describing it as a “no-brainer move to keep the climate crisis under control.”

Raoul Boucke of the D66 also applauded the Netherland’s participation, calling it “the only good choice” in an effort to “invest in the future instead of in fossil technologies and fuels of the last century.”

What do you think of the Netherland’s move toward ending governmental support for fossil fuel projects in other countries? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Urbanbuzz/Depsoitphotos

Previous articleWinter lockdown? Dutch virologists are anticipating stricter measures
Next articleDutch Quirk #89: Eat warm stroopwafels from the market
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Weekly update: Dutch Covid-19 spiralling with more than 10,000 cases each day

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from November 2 to November 9. The number of hospitalisations and ICU...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

Weekly update: Dutch Covid-19 spiralling with more than 10,000 cases each day

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from November 2 to November 9. The number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions have increased significantly,...

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew -
Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Netherlands reported its first...

Dutch COVID-19 test centres SLAMMED with requests: 200-300 bookings per minute

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Woke up this morning with a runny nose? Looks like you aren't the only one. In the past 24 hours, the GGD has booked...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X