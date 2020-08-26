The NS is introducing a new day ticket deal for people between 12 and 18 years of age. Young people will be able to travel anywhere in the Netherlands for €7.50 from September 1.

The deal won’t be valid during rush hours, but will be available in the weekends. The ticket will be available to buy in the NS app, and doesn’t require an OV chip card to work.

Although the benefits for young people are pretty obvious, the NS also thinks it will pay off for the rail company – 71% of young people have said they would take the train more often if prices were cheaper. Furthermore, 57% of parents say they would take their families out by train more often if cheaper tickets were available.

The idea is to make travel more accessible to the youth, who often fall, in a very expensive manner, between the cracks of the transport system, according to NS director Tjalling Smit. “Young people like to travel independently. In addition, they prefer to go to the city or to the family for a day. The tickets for a train ticket are quickly on the high side for them. For children up to 12 years old, the train is free if they travel with someone and often for students as well. Young people up to and including 18 fall in between.”

Feature Image: Alp Ancel/Unsplash