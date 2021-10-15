You’re under arrest: thousands of Dutchies targeted by phishing calls

Since August, thousands of Dutchies have received suspicious phone calls in which cyber-criminals try to get their personal information, such as citizen service (BSN) numbers.

“This is to inform you that your BSN number has been closed down due to criminal activity. Send your BSN number to…”

Over the past few weeks, the Fraud Helpdesk has received 2,300 reports of suspicious phone calls like this, RTL Nieuws reports.

Fake police

According to a spokesperson, “The callers often pretend to be from the National Police or the Dutch Supreme Court.” When victims answer the phone, they hear a prerecorded message in English. This is usually something like, “Your social security number is being misused” or “You have an arrest warrant against you.” 😅

Victims are then asked to enter a number. After this, they’re transferred to an “agent” or police officer, who asks them for more information or to transfer money.

Who’s really behind this?

These are mostly cyber-criminal groups from different parts of the world who work together to scam people and steal their money. 🙅‍♂️ Sometimes they are from Africa or Eastern Europe and their English and Dutch is niet zo goed. But there are also plenty of Dutch cybercriminals who speak Dutch well and appear pretty trustworthy.

How does the scam work?

There are a couple of ways that this scam works. If you’re called and you cooperate with the criminals, they may ask you to transfer money to buy off a fraud investigation.

It’s also common that the criminals will ask you to install a program on your computer so that they can help you with “remote assistance”. Don’t be fooled! They’re actually using this to spy on your computer, loot your bank account, and steal passwords and credit card information.

If they are able to access this kind of sensitive private data it’s often used for identity fraud.

What should you do if you get one of these calls?

The answer to this question is pretty simple: hang up. 🙂

Tip: in general, any legitimate organisation such as a bank or the police will never ask you for payment details or to install software on your phone or computer.

What are your thoughts on this new form of phishing? Have you received any of these strange calls? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: GaudiLab/Depositphotos


