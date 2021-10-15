Dutch HORECA rarely reprimanded for ignoring coronavirus measures

Nicole Ogden
female-employee-checking-man's-qr-code
Image: Milkos/Depositphotos

HORECA establishments aren’t complying with the coronavirus measures, and municipalities are not giving them so much as a warning for this.

On September 25, the Dutch government implemented new measures which required restaurants, cafés, cinemas, and other HORECA establishments to check for a corona pass upon entry and to close at midnight. ⏰

But surprise! According to NU.nl, many establishments are taking this measure more as a suggestion rather than a rule. And that’s totally fine according to municipalities. 😒

One in three visits aren’t checked

An investigation by I&O research revealed that one in three visits aren’t checked by establishments. Further, instead of municipalities giving warnings, they often simply talk to the establishments.

The issue of not checking corona passes is widespread in the Netherlands. In Amsterdam, 14 warnings were given to establishments for not adhering to the measures.

So far, no city (except for Utrecht) has had to shut down a business yet. That’s nice, we guess? 🤷‍♀️

Wristbands to the rescue?

Cities like Eindhoven and Breda have started using a wristband system to check corona passes. The system appears to be quite efficient and allows establishments to check quickly. 🙌

While the Koninklijke HORECA Nederland (KHN) has not responded to the findings of the investigation, they did say that wristbands could help make things easier.

“Everything that ensures that catering entrepreneurs have to deal with less operational worries and burden and that ensures more understanding among guests is welcome,” said a KHN spokesperson.

What do you think about cities not giving warnings to HORECA establishments? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Milkos/Depositphotos

Previous articleYou’re under arrest: thousands of Dutchies targeted by phishing calls
Nicole Ogden
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

