Three youngsters were arrested under suspicion of participating in firework violence earlier this year in Breda.

Two young people attacked police with fireworks in May of this year in Breda. Three suspects were arrested this week, two on Tuesday and the last one this morning, reports NOS. The youth are aged between 14 and 18 years old.

Breda suffered a chaotic New Year’s Eve celebration this year. In the attack, 20 youngers were caught vandalizing a mobile security camera. When officers arrived on the scene, the teenagers set off fireworks directly at the officers.

The police say that surveillance camera footage revealed that the fireworks were specifically directed at police officers. “You can see that the young people were waiting for the police officers who drove into the street. So, it was not the case that the young people turned against the officers later.”

The mayor of Breda, Paul Depla, has considered implementing a total ban of fireworks in the district of Breda where the incident happened, namely Hoge Vucht.

Fireworks have caused a lot of controversy in the Netherlands over the last few years, owing especially to New Year’s Eve, when fireworks are launched chaotically, with people being heavily injured and even dying from them.

Feature Image: picjumbo_com/Pixabay