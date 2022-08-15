Tikkie launches new feature, even more ways for Dutchies to get their €2 back

Beloved Dutch app, Tikkie, has launched a whole new service, and the Dutch are going wild.
Groupie is the latest feature for the Dutch bank transfer platform and has nothing to do with sleeping with members of a rock band.
Instead, you’ll be invited to a group with other people, everyone can put in their shared expenses, and Groupie will calculate who owes what at the end. Ta-da!
READ NEXT | Tikkie etiquette: the do’s and don’ts of asking for money in the Netherlands
How Groupie works
Let’s say you go out for a weekend away with Kees and Marianne. Kees pays the flights (€242), Marianne books the hotel (€374), and you pick up the tab at the restaurants (€279).
Instead of pulling out the calculator after a few biertjes, all the amounts are thrown into Groupie, and it tells everyone exactly what they owe (like in the image below). Genius!
No account necessary
Naturally, it’s not the first app with this bright idea: Splitwise has been hanging around app stores for years, and (ooh, gossip) Tikkie is accused of copying the idea from another Dutch app, WieBetaaltWat (Who Pays What).
READ NEXT | Doei Tikkie, soon you can transfer money by merely pointing your phone
However, at WieBetaaltWat, users need to make an account — but at Tikkie, they don’t, reports NU.nl.
Now, I don’t have an MBA, but I’m pretty sure that’s an ‘edge in the market’ because, honestly, who has time to keep making new accounts and passwords?
Regardless, Groupie sounds super-handig — until all those Tikkie requests come rolling in, of course.
Will you be a Groupie convert? Tell us in the comments below!