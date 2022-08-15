After stabbing, Dutch publisher sends Salman Rushdie’s work in reprint

Dutch publisher Pluim will reprint Salman Rushdie’s work this fall following a brutal attack on the world-famous writer at a public speaking event in New York last week.

“It is now important that his work can be read,” wrote Pluim on Facebook, highlighting that their decision to reprint the British-Indian writer’s work was motivated by the attack.

Several works to be available

The Dutch publisher is determined to republish more of Rushdie’s most famous pieces as soon as possible.

Among the expected works are “Midnight Children” and “The Devil’s Verses”, two controversial but highly acclaimed literary pieces.

Living under protection

Rushdie has been in hiding for many years, with a significant amount of security at his disposal. That has been necessary since 1989, when the then supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued a Fatwa (a death sentence) on the author.

The Fatwa was issued because the Iranian leadership interpreted Rushdie’s content as being blasphemous.

However, Rushdie’s protection has been somewhat relaxed in the past few years. The consequences of the relaxation became unfortunately clear last Friday, when a man attacked the author with a knife whilst on stage.

Rushdie is no longer on a ventilator but has severed nerves in one arm, damage to his liver, and will likely lose an eye, reports the BBC.

Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

