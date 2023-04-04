Tilburg bed and breakfast refuses Romanian guests (and we’re not here for it)

Shortly after Alexandru Hegyi booked a room in a Tilburg bed and breakfast, he received a message from the owner. “We have an agreement with the municipality of Tilburg, our accommodation no longer receives Romanian people,” she wrote.

Following research by Omroep Brabant, this sort of shameless discrimination seems to be standard procedure for the owner of this B&B. As a result, the accommodation has now been removed from Booking.com.

Nationality-based discrimination

After Dr Hegyi shared his frustration on social media, the owner of the bed and breakfast confirms to Omroep Brabant: she indeed refuses all Romanians who want to stay with her.

The reason? She is still paying off a €25,000 fine because some Romanians once had illegal sex workers operating out of her accommodation.

According to the owner of the B&B, her flat-out discriminating measures result from an agreement with the municipality of Tilburg. In a letter, they apparently asked her not to host Romanians anymore.

The municipality of Tilburg, however, denies these claims with great certainty. And, of course, when asked by Omroep Brabant for a copy of the letter, the B&B owner has become unreachable. 🤔

Preventing the normalisation of discrimination

Back in Romania, Alexandru Hegyi is still shocked at what happened. This kind of “discrimination in the heart of the European Union” is outrageous, he writes on his social media channels.

Booking.com may have taken down the listing, but that’s not enough. Hegyi wishes to see the matter discussed at a higher level. Therefore, he will not only file a formal complaint with the municipality of Tilburg, but he’s also in contact with several Romanian politicians.

READ MORE | The student housing nightmare: a tale of discrimination, fraud and protest

In the Netherlands, politicians are also concerned. GroenLink councillor Nermin Agovic is worried about the normalisation of discrimination. He is taking questions about this case to Tilburg’s municipal council, and has reached out to Alexandru personally.

It remains to be seen whether further measures will be taken, as Tilburg’s anti-discrimination agency (RADAR) is currently investigating the case.

What do you think about this shocking incident at a Tilburg B&B? Tell us in the comments!

3 COMMENTS

  1. As a Romanian, I am deeply hurt. But, somehow, not surprised. Both Holland and Austria had become more and more racist.

    • Actually it is xenophobia, we are most of the Romanians and the Dutch basically the same race, scientifically called Caucasoid. I don’t mean that racism is good and I wonder how they really treat other races….
      And I remember that Netherlands used to finger pointing Romania and Bulgaria as “BAD COUNTRIES”. Never heard about such a case here. But I remember Johannes Visscher case!
      Maybe the Mayer of Tilburg can read about it.

