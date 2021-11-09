Weekly update: Dutch Covid-19 spiralling with more than 10,000 cases each day

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from November 2 to November 9. The number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions have increased significantly, while the number of deaths has nearly doubled in the past week.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 76,790 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a significant increase compared to last week’s report of 53,979 infections.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has increased in the past week. This week, 172 people passed away, compared to 102 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

Both the number of admissions to the nursing ward and the ICU have risen sharply. The past week saw 933 new admissions to the nursing ward and 204 new patients in the ICU. The week before, there were 814 and 146, respectively.

New COVID-19 measures

On November 2, the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced the new COVID measures: the return of the 1.5-metre distance, wearing masks in indoor spaces, expansion of the use of QR codes, and continued working from home for at least half of the week.

Dutch Covid-19 testing centres overwhelmed: 200-300 bookings per minute

In the past 24 hours, the GGD has booked over 100,000 PCR test appointments. That adds up to a staggering 200-300 tests being booked every minute in the Netherlands. 😳

Test locations are pushing hard to meet the sudden explosion in bookings with over 77,000 tests carried out on Monday, November, 8. An additional 75,000 test bookings have been made on Tuesday, November, 9.

A statement from the GGD has likened the peak in tests to those experienced at the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 10,000 coronavirus cases recorded in a single day in the Netherlands

Meanwhile, between the mornings of Wednesday, November, 3 and Thursday, November, 4, the Netherlands recorded exactly 10,272 positive coronavirus tests.

The last time we saw the daily number of cases go above the 10,000 mark was on July 18. As if this new broken record wasn’t “impressive” enough, there have only been 15 other days with more recorded positive results than this since the start of the pandemic.

Booster shots for the vulnerable

Starting in December, booster shots will be given to everyone over 80-years-old and those in care institutions with their own medical service.

As of January next year, 60-year-olds will begin to receive the booster shots. Healthcare workers who work directly with patients will also be invited to get a booster during this time. 💉

It’s not yet known whether the rest of the population will receive a booster shot, with the RIVM reporting that “a booster for the entire population is not yet necessary.”

