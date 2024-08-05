19-year-old tourist dies in Amsterdam after a tram collision

A horrific incident

NewsCrimePolitics & Society
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
photo-of-two-dutch-police-officers-on-street
Image: Shutterstock.com [Editorial Use Only]

A collision with a tram killed a French tourist in Amsterdam on Sunday morning.

The 19-year-old was hit by the tram around 11 AM on the Marterlaarsgracht in Amsterdam’s centre, reports Amsterdam police.

Several emergency services were notified, including multiple ambulances.

It is unclear how the accident occurred. Camera footage is currently being acquired, and eyewitnesses have been questioned.

Many people witnessed the incident, so victim assistance has been made available for those who need help.

The tram driver is also being offered support by the GVB (Amsterdam’s Municipal Transport Company).

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Shutterstock
Previous article
Over 350 travellers stranded after night train fault, 20 sleep in a train overnight
Next article
Dutch man kicks 11-year-old girl in the chest — for absolutely no reason
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺https://gallivantations.com
Sam has over six years experience writing about life in the Netherlands and leads the content team at DutchReview. She originally came to the Netherlands to study in 2016 and now holds a BA (Hons.) in Arts, a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and (almost) a Masters in Teaching. She loves to write about settling into life in the Netherlands, her city of Utrecht, learning Dutch, and jobs in the Netherlands — and she still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike (she's learning!).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Dutch man kicks 11-year-old girl in the chest — for absolutely no reason

A 25-year-old Dutch assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Vlissingen on Saturday night. The girl was walking through Aagje Dekenstraat in...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -

Latest posts

Dutch man kicks 11-year-old girl in the chest — for absolutely no reason

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
A 25-year-old Dutch assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Vlissingen on Saturday night. The girl was walking through Aagje Dekenstraat in the city's centre when...

Over 350 travellers stranded after night train fault, 20 sleep in a train overnight

Beatrice Scali - 1
Last Monday, an international night train bound for Austria stopped near Arnhem, leaving over 350 passengers stranded. A dozen eventually spent the night in...

Amsterdam and Rotterdam are among the most walkable cities in the world (and we’re surprised) 

Christopher Conway - 0
According to a study done by insurance company All Clear Amsterdam and Rotterdam are — quite shockingly if you ask us — among the...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.