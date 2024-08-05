19-year-old tourist dies in Amsterdam after a tram collision

A collision with a tram killed a French tourist in Amsterdam on Sunday morning.

The 19-year-old was hit by the tram around 11 AM on the Marterlaarsgracht in Amsterdam’s centre, reports Amsterdam police.

Several emergency services were notified, including multiple ambulances.

It is unclear how the accident occurred. Camera footage is currently being acquired, and eyewitnesses have been questioned.

Many people witnessed the incident, so victim assistance has been made available for those who need help.

The tram driver is also being offered support by the GVB (Amsterdam’s Municipal Transport Company).

