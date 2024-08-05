Dutch man kicks 11-year-old girl in the chest — for absolutely no reason

A 25-year-old Dutch assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Vlissingen on Saturday night.

The girl was walking through Aagje Dekenstraat in the city’s centre when the man kicked her in the chest. The attack appeared to be random.

As a result of the assault, the girl fell down the stairs and hit her head on a steel tube, reports RTL Nieuws.

The girl was checked by paramedics and, fortunately, did not have to go to the hospital.

The suspect was arrested in Bellamypark, a few blocks from where the incident occurred.

