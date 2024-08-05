Dutch man kicks 11-year-old girl in the chest — for absolutely no reason

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
photo-of-badge-of-dutch-police-officer
Image: Shutterstock.com [Editorial Use Only]

A 25-year-old Dutch assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Vlissingen on Saturday night.

The girl was walking through Aagje Dekenstraat in the city’s centre when the man kicked her in the chest. The attack appeared to be random.

As a result of the assault, the girl fell down the stairs and hit her head on a steel tube, reports RTL Nieuws.

The girl was checked by paramedics and, fortunately, did not have to go to the hospital.

The suspect was arrested in Bellamypark, a few blocks from where the incident occurred.

Feature Image:Shutterstock
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺https://gallivantations.com
Sam has over six years experience writing about life in the Netherlands and leads the content team at DutchReview. She originally came to the Netherlands to study in 2016 and now holds a BA (Hons.) in Arts, a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and (almost) a Masters in Teaching. She loves to write about settling into life in the Netherlands, her city of Utrecht, learning Dutch, and jobs in the Netherlands — and she still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike (she's learning!).

