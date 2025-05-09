Travelling to Amsterdam or Utrecht? Avoid the motorways this weekend — here’s why

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but extensive roadworks are due across several motorways in the Randstad — and yes, they’ll affect your commute! 🚧

From today (May 9) onwards, the Rijkswaterstaat will be launching major infrastructure upgrades to improve roads and waterways.

Given the size of the job, these renewals mean serious traffic disruptions, so plan your trip wisely!

Here’s what we know

The disruptions will impact weekdays and weekends, so wherever you’re headed, it’s smart to plan accordingly. 📅

Listen up! Here’s what you need to know:

  • From Friday, 9 May 8 PM until Monday, 19 May 5 AM, the A12 will be closed between the Maanderbroek and Lunetten junction on the Veenendaal towards Utrecht road. Traffic will be diverted on the A30, A1, A27, A50, A15, A2 and A27 depending on your direction of travel. 
  • From Friday, 9 May until Monday, 12 May, and from Friday, 23 May until Monday, 26 May, the A27 will be closed at the Everdingen junction towards Utrecht.
  • From Friday, 9 May 10 PM until Monday, 26 May 5 AM, the A1 will be closed between the Watergraafsmeer and Diemen junction. Traffic will be redirected via the A2 and A9 highways. 
  • From Friday, 9 May 10 PM until Monday, 12 May 5 AM, the road between the Everdingen and Lunetter junction will be closed. Traffic will be rerouted via the A2 and A12. 
  • On the weekend of Friday, 16 May, 8 PM until Monday, 19 May, 6 AM, and Friday, 23 May, 8 PM until Monday, 26 May, 6 AM, the A2 carriageway will be closed between the Maarssen and the Oudenrijn junction. Traffic will be diverted to the parallel carriageway. 

Translation: We are carrying out major maintenance on several #highways in the coming weeks. 🚧 As a result, we expect extra traffic on the road. Therefore, check your route in advance and adjust your trip if possible.

Expect delays and plan ahead

With school holidays and luscious weather keeping us company, traffic is expected to spike, especially this weekend. 

Delays could range from 30 to 60 minutes, so it’s best to give yourself extra travel time and check your route before departure. 

If avoiding traffic sounds more appealing, consider rescheduling your plans, grabbing your sunnies and going for a picnic near your house to dodge the delays. 🧘🏻‍♀️

How will you spend this weekend? Will your plans be affected by the roadworks? Let us know in the comments below.

