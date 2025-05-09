A regular Tuesday afternoon took a shocking turn in Amsterdam-Noord when gunshots rang out near Gare du Nord, leaving a 20-year-old student injured.

The same evening, a special police team swooped in and arrested two 17-year-olds, who are believed to be connected to the shooting.

According to Dutch police, all three individuals, the victim and the suspects, attend the same ROC school in Amsterdam.

Gunfire in broad daylight

The shooting happened around 2:45 PM on the afternoon of May 6.

Officers rushed to the scene and found the victim lying on the street, injured but still conscious.

Arriving a short while later, emergency crews provided first aid on the spot before rushing the victim to the hospital. Meanwhile, witnesses reported seeing two people dressed in black running toward Krijtmolenpark.

Following the incident, Amsterdam police wasted no time launching an investigation, with both suspects arrested later that evening.

One of the suspects is believed to have fired the shots, while the other is accused of being his accomplice.

#Schietpartij voor middelbare school #ROC van #Amsterdam. 20-jarige jongen in r-been geschoten. 2x verd waaronder schutter op scooter gevlucht. De melding kwam om 14.42 uur binnen. #PD afgezet #sporenonderzoek. 2x hulzen en scooter in beslag genomen. Gare Du Nord #Amsterdam-Noord pic.twitter.com/ypW2GBe4cc— Martin Damen (@martindamen58) May 6, 2025

Translation: [#Shooting in front of secondary school #ROC of #Amsterdam. A 20-year-old boy was shot in the right leg. 2x suspects, including the shooter, fled on a scooter. The report came in at 14.42 hrs. #PD cordoned off #trace investigation. 2x casings and scooter seized. Gare Du Nord #Amsterdam-Noord]

As reported by AT5, Amsterdam police said: “It is possible that a conflict arose in the school before the incident.’’

Both teenagers are now in custody and have only been granted access to speak with their lawyer.

As the investigation is currently ongoing, the police aren’t releasing further details for now.

Community shaken

Given that the shooting happened in broad daylight, with several people nearby at the time, it’s no surprise that the incident left a strong emotional impact on those who witnessed it.

The police recommend calling Victim Support at 0900-0101 if you were affected or need someone to talk to. You can also contact your local police officer.

The investigation is still underway, and police urge everyone who saw or heard anything to come forward. If you have any relevant camera footage, you can share it through this tip form by indicating the case number 2025109787.

