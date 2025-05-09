Two Dutch 17-year-olds arrested for allegedly shooting a fellow student in Amsterdam

Their motive is still unknown

NewsCrime
Federica Marconi
Federica Marconi
Last updated
2 minute read
dutch-policeman-standing-behind-police-tape-at-scene-of-crime
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/police-man-behind-ducktape-amsterdam-netherlands-police-man-behind-ducktape-amsterdam-netherlands-image197170197

A regular Tuesday afternoon took a shocking turn in Amsterdam-Noord when gunshots rang out near Gare du Nord, leaving a 20-year-old student injured.

The same evening, a special police team swooped in and arrested two 17-year-olds, who are believed to be connected to the shooting.

According to Dutch police, all three individuals, the victim and the suspects, attend the same ROC school in Amsterdam.

Gunfire in broad daylight

The shooting happened around 2:45 PM on the afternoon of May 6.

Officers rushed to the scene and found the victim lying on the street, injured but still conscious.

Arriving a short while later, emergency crews provided first aid on the spot before rushing the victim to the hospital. Meanwhile, witnesses reported seeing two people dressed in black running toward Krijtmolenpark.

Following the incident, Amsterdam police wasted no time launching an investigation, with both suspects arrested later that evening.

One of the suspects is believed to have fired the shots, while the other is accused of being his accomplice.

Translation: [#Shooting in front of secondary school #ROC of #Amsterdam. A 20-year-old boy was shot in the right leg. 2x suspects, including the shooter, fled on a scooter. The report came in at 14.42 hrs. #PD cordoned off #trace investigation. 2x casings and scooter seized. Gare Du Nord #Amsterdam-Noord]

As reported by AT5, Amsterdam police said: “It is possible that a conflict arose in the school before the incident.’’

Both teenagers are now in custody and have only been granted access to speak with their lawyer.

As the investigation is currently ongoing, the police aren’t releasing further details for now.

Community shaken

Given that the shooting happened in broad daylight, with several people nearby at the time, it’s no surprise that the incident left a strong emotional impact on those who witnessed it.

The police recommend calling Victim Support at 0900-0101 if you were affected or need someone to talk to. You can also contact your local police officer.

The investigation is still underway, and police urge everyone who saw or heard anything to come forward. If you have any relevant camera footage, you can share it through this tip form by indicating the case number 2025109787.

Dig what you’re reading? Get more of it! Join our WhatsApp channel or Instagram broadcast to get the latest news straight to your pocket. ⚡️

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
The top 3 best coffeeshops in Almere
Next article
Investing in the Netherlands: 7 key tips to get started today
Federica Marconi
Federica Marconi
Federica was born in Rome but decided life wasn’t chaotic enough — so she moved to the Netherlands in 2019, right before a global pandemic (impeccable timing!). While mastering the art of coffee as a barista, she also conquered an MA in English Literature & Culture. She dreams of opening a literary café where books and coffee fuel deep conversations. Until then, she writes. And drinks a lot of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

Travelling to Amsterdam or Utrecht? Avoid the motorways this weekend — here’s why

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but extensive roadworks are due across several motorways in the Randstad...
Ada Dolanay -

Latest posts

Investing in the Netherlands: 7 key tips to get started today

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
Want to get started with investing in the Netherlands but don’t know where to start? I’ve been there. Investing is one of the most effective...

The top 3 best coffeeshops in Almere

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
If you’ve just moved to the Netherlands or are visiting for a while, you're probably curious where to find the best coffeeshops in Almere.  While...

Travelling to Amsterdam or Utrecht? Avoid the motorways this weekend — here’s why

Ada Dolanay - 0
We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but extensive roadworks are due across several motorways in the Randstad — and yes, they'll...

It's happening