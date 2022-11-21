Orange fever? Traffic jams expected in the Netherlands as Dutch team plays in World Cup

FeaturedNewsInternationalPolitics & SocietySports
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
dutch-fans-traffic-jam-football-world-cup
Image: Pixabay https://pixabay.com/nl/photos/verkeer-weg-voertuigen-auto-s-4522805/ Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/481945214/stock-photo-amsterdam-netherlands-june-2021-fans.html

After many criticisms of Qatar’s ongoing human rights violations, the World Cup officially started this weekend, and the Netherlands is ready to watch its national team play.

Heavy traffic jams are expected later this afternoon as the Dutch team will play against Senegal at the World Cup. 

While the interest for this year’s games is significantly smaller than usual, you might notice some extra traffic on the roads, according to RTL Nieuws.

The game starts at 5 PM, in the midst of rush hour, so this will be a “perfect match” for those racing to get home along with everyone else. We can expect the same on Friday, as the Dutch team will play against Ecuador at 5 PM.

On both days, the biggest crowds are expected between 3.30 PM and 4.30 PM.

Less interest 

Only a third of the Dutchies have an interest in the championship this year, which is half as much as 30 years ago, Het Parool writes. This low number can be attributed to the many human rights and corruption criticisms in Qatar.

Dutch_football_supporters
Usually, the Dutchies are quite into their team! Image: Dmitrij Nejmyrok/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0

Speaking of the biggest Dutch football fans: one out of seven people in the Netherlands who normally watch the games says they will skip it this year. 🤯

Who is watching?

On behalf of the cabinet, Minister Conny Helder (Sport) will be present at the last group match of the Dutch team. It’s still uncertain, but King Willem-Alexander may travel as well

Several governments and independent NGOs called to boycott this year’s World Cup. But, most Dutch press will also cover the games because they claim it’s a journalistic duty to report on major events.

The big Dutch media organisations will continue to write about the dark sides of the event in Qatar.

No Orange washing 

Even for those who aren’t big on football, it’s recognisable that companies are making fewer commercials and campaigns this year. The usual “orange fever” probably won’t be as strong as usual. 

READ MORE | Flags in the Netherlands: everything you need to know

In Amsterdam, watching the matches outdoors will be a bit more difficult this time around. While fans will probably opt to watch it indoors due to the cold, Amsterdammers don’t have a choice.

Unfortunately, it won’t be possible for those in the Dutch capital to enjoy the game outside at all due to municipality regulations. 

Are you planning to watch the championship this year? Tell us in the comments!

Featured Image: Pixabay & Depositphotos

Feature Image:Pixabay
Previous article
People dressed as Zwarte Piet attack Amnesty demonstrators in Dutch town
Next article
Amsterdam scores last place for environment — Rotterdam most unhealthy city in the Netherlands
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Environment

Amsterdam scores last place for environment — Rotterdam most unhealthy city in the Netherlands

Trying to figure out which Dutch city will help you cultivate that health-focused lifestyle? Well, the results are in —...
Heather Slevin -

Latest posts

Amsterdam scores last place for environment — Rotterdam most unhealthy city in the Netherlands

Heather Slevin - 0
Trying to figure out which Dutch city will help you cultivate that health-focused lifestyle? Well, the results are in — Groningen scores as the...

People dressed as Zwarte Piet attack Amnesty demonstrators in Dutch town

Liana Pereira - 0
"It's a children's party", cried Zwarte Pieten defenders, as Piet cosplayers doused protesters' cars in fuel and brutally attacked them. Amnesty International, a human rights...

Four ways the Dutch and Swedes are the same (but different)

Emilia - 2
The Dutch and the Swedes have a few things in common, but of course, they're not quite the same either. The Dutch are often associated...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X