Train driver (59) found dead by passengers during night ride to Limburg

During the late hours of Christmas night, a train halted at a stop near Tienray, a Limburgish village, where two concerned passengers found the body of the train driver.

At around 1:45 AM, a deer was hit by the driver’s train. After stopping the train to inspect the scene, the driver returned to his cockpit but didn’t start the train again, reports AD.

Curious about their extended stop, two passengers decided to check up on the train driver in his cabin, where they found his body.

They called the emergency services and attended to his body with CPR, however, it was unfortunately too late to save him.

Natural causes

A spokeswoman for transport company, Arriva, explained that the driver likely died of natural causes.

They also extended their condolences to the driver’s family, saying, “we wish the relatives, family, friends and colleagues a lot of strength.

While the police have not yet made an official confirmation of the cause of death, they agree that the driver likely died of natural causes.

