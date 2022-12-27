Dutch cuisine ranks as 32nd best in the world (and we’re not surprised)

NewsWeird
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Dutch-food-kale-with-smoked-sausage-boerenkool
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/88186270/stock-photo-dutch-food-kale-with-smoked.html

The Dutch are a worldwide famous nation, but let’s be honest here. Not for their food.

Every year, Tasteatles ranks the best cuisines from around the world, suggesting the signature dishes that you have to try while visiting. 

And where has Dutch cuisine landed this nation in the food world ranking? A pleasantly surprising 32nd place. 

Listen, we have other skills 

The Netherlands is one of the smallest countries in Europe, still, almost everyone around the world knows of it. People from different continents immediately start to list their fun facts on tulips, weed and wooden shoes

But when it comes to food, people have no idea what Dutch cuisine looks like, and that’s for a reason. 

READ MORE: Your guide to all the ‘lekker’ Dutch festive food and drinks you can enjoy (guilt free) this holiday season

Visiting the Netherlands is not the best gastronomical journey that you can think of — that being said, there are some foods that have helped us land in the top 50. 

Desserts and snacks 

While other countries are in the ring with complex dishes that describe their culture and identity, the Dutchies are taking it easy when it comes to their recipes. 

picture-of-a-person-holding-stroopwafel-with-windmills-in-background
Let’s have stroopwafel for lunch! Image: Depositphotos

We all love to have a good dessert or some snack, but we try to eat them around our main courses. But the people of the Netherlands have a different way of thinking. They prefer to finesse the lekker stuff. 

READ MORE: 7 Dutch foods you need to try before you die

They are (rightly) proud of their apple pie, krokets and stroopwafel, and we can see that reflected in the list of their best foods as well. 

Here are their 10 most famous Dutch dishes, according to Tasteatlas

  • Appeltaart
  • Kroket
  • Stamppot
  • Stroopwafel
  • Kapsalon
  • Poffertjes
  • Speculaas
  • Pannekoek
  • Kibbeling
  • Vlaai

And y’know what, we have to say we agree! These dess— we mean dishes, are delicious. We’ll take 32nd as a win in our books. 

What is your favourite Dutch dish? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Train driver (59) found dead by passengers during night ride to Limburg
Mihály Droppa
Mihály Droppa
Mihály fell in love with (and in) Amsterdam, so he quit his NGO job in Budapest and moved to Amsterdam to become a journalist. His apartment is full of plants and books, two dogs, and a random mouse in the kitchen. You might find him in Vondelpark, where he spends most of his life throwing tennis balls for his vizslas and listening to podcasts. His nickname is Mex — ask him why!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Train driver (59) found dead by passengers during night ride to Limburg

During the late hours of Christmas night, a train halted at a stop near Tienray, a Limburgish village, where two...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Train driver (59) found dead by passengers during night ride to Limburg

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
During the late hours of Christmas night, a train halted at a stop near Tienray, a Limburgish village, where two concerned passengers found the...

New Year’s Eve in the Netherlands: traditions in Amsterdam and beyond

Juni Moltubak - 0
New Year's Eve in the Netherlands is celebrated extensively, with enough fireworks to entertain spectators for hours. But watch out, it can get pretty...

Dutch Quirk #127: Drink Chocomel like it’s water

Mihály Droppa - 0
The Dutchies have the perfect solution for whenever they’re feeling overwhelmed. Or excited. Or thirsty. Or just anything really: Chocomel.  However, these are the days...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.