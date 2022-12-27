Dutch cuisine ranks as 32nd best in the world (and we’re not surprised)

The Dutch are a worldwide famous nation, but let’s be honest here. Not for their food.

Every year, Tasteatles ranks the best cuisines from around the world, suggesting the signature dishes that you have to try while visiting.

And where has Dutch cuisine landed this nation in the food world ranking? A pleasantly surprising 32nd place.

Listen, we have other skills

The Netherlands is one of the smallest countries in Europe, still, almost everyone around the world knows of it. People from different continents immediately start to list their fun facts on tulips, weed and wooden shoes.

But when it comes to food, people have no idea what Dutch cuisine looks like, and that’s for a reason.

Visiting the Netherlands is not the best gastronomical journey that you can think of — that being said, there are some foods that have helped us land in the top 50.

Desserts and snacks

While other countries are in the ring with complex dishes that describe their culture and identity, the Dutchies are taking it easy when it comes to their recipes.

Let’s have stroopwafel for lunch! Image: Depositphotos

We all love to have a good dessert or some snack, but we try to eat them around our main courses. But the people of the Netherlands have a different way of thinking. They prefer to finesse the lekker stuff.

They are (rightly) proud of their apple pie, krokets and stroopwafel, and we can see that reflected in the list of their best foods as well.

Here are their 10 most famous Dutch dishes, according to Tasteatlas:

Appeltaart

Kroket

Stamppot

Stroopwafel

Kapsalon

Poffertjes

Speculaas

Pannekoek

Kibbeling

Vlaai

And y’know what, we have to say we agree! These dess— we mean dishes, are delicious. We’ll take 32nd as a win in our books.

What is your favourite Dutch dish? Tell us in the comments!