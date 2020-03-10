Coronavirus infections have officially reached 382 as of today. Four people have died. Numbers are rising. So this week, safety regions in North Brabant have cancelled all major events including football matches and concerts.

After a consultation on Tuesday, security regions decided that no major public events will take place in the region. In particular, these include all professional football matches, fairs, and festivals (including carnival parades).

Furthermore, on Monday the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte advised those in Brabant to work from home when possible to avoid spread of the virus. The Prime Minister also advised called against shaking hands for the same reason.

Because the region accounts for a large proportion of those infected with the virus, that seems fair. Perhaps the rest of the country should follow in the same way to assuage the spread of the virus.