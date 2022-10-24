All trains between Leiden and The Hague cancelled for four days this week

If you’re planning on going from The Hague to lovely Leiden this week, you better double-check those train times.

The rails will be empty between October 27 and October 30, but thankfully there will be alternatives.

If you’re headed to The Hague for work or maybe to Leiden for a Halloween party, you’ll have to go by bus from Thursday till Sunday this week.

Another alternative, if you’re a die-hard train traveller, is to go via Gouda or Woerden, writes Omroep West.

If this news triggered bad memories from the train strikes earlier this fall, you can safely relax. According to the NS travel planner, it can look like the disturbances are because of maintenance and not long-term disagreements.

The travel planner also estimates that the route between The Hague and Leiden will take you about 45 minutes longer than usual on said dates, so it seems some of us will have to get up uncomfortably early.

The changes will affect both Den Haag Central Station, and Holland Spoor station.

