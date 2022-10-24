All trains between Leiden and The Hague cancelled for four days this week

Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
If you’re planning on going from The Hague to lovely Leiden this week, you better double-check those train times.

The rails will be empty between October 27 and October 30, but thankfully there will be alternatives.

If you’re headed to The Hague for work or maybe to Leiden for a Halloween party, you’ll have to go by bus from Thursday till Sunday this week.

Another alternative, if you’re a die-hard train traveller, is to go via Gouda or Woerden, writes Omroep West.

If this news triggered bad memories from the train strikes earlier this fall, you can safely relax. According to the NS travel planner, it can look like the disturbances are because of maintenance and not long-term disagreements.

The travel planner also estimates that the route between The Hague and Leiden will take you about 45 minutes longer than usual on said dates, so it seems some of us will have to get up uncomfortably early.

The changes will affect both Den Haag Central Station, and Holland Spoor station.

Will your daily commute be changed by the disturbance on the rails? Tell us about it in the comments below!

5 clichés about the Dutch that are absolutely true
Photo Report: these photos of the Netherlands will warm you up when it's cold outside
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

