These two NEW night trains are coming to the Netherlands in 2024

In the Netherlands, we love sustainability, sleep, and exploring new cities. Which is we’re super excited to hear that European Sleeper has announced two new destinations for its night train — Dresden and Prague!

In 2024, European Sleeper, the creators of the Good Night Train, will welcome these two new and exciting stops to their sleepy international train route.

Tell me more!

How it works is simple: you can hop onboard the European Sleeper train from any of the following Dutch train stations:

Roosendaal

Rotterdam Centraal

Den Haag HS

Amsterdam Centraal

Amersfoort Centraal

Deventer

The next step? Simply head to your seat, couchette, or sleeper cabin, nestle into your supplementary bedding, and catch some Zzz’s until you arrive at your chosen destination!

At the moment, European Sleeper can drop you off at any of the following cities:

Brussels

Bad Bentheim

Berlin Hauptbahnhof

However, from 2024, the route will stretch even further. Passengers can sail past Berlin and continue on to the stunning Dresden.

If Germany doesn’t tickle your fancy, geen probleem — you can always stay on board until you reach the Czech capital of Prague.

Want all the deets? Check them out below. 👇

Have you travelled with European Sleeper before? Tell us about your experience in the comments below!