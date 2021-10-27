Celebrate autumn in the Netherlands with apple picking

It’s autumn in the Netherlands which means it’s that time of year for everything cosy. So why not go apple picking? 🍏

Throughout the year in different parts of the country, there are many farms and orchards that let you pick your own fruits, vegetables, and flowers. From late September to October, you can pick your own apples. Some farms even have pear trees too!

Why go apple picking?

There is something so fun about searching high and low throughout rows of trees to find that one perfect apple. If you have a favourite kind of apple, most orchards have their rows of trees labelled so you can find exactly what you’re looking for. This is also a great way to discover new kinds of apples. Besides, it makes for a great day out!

Many places don’t charge an admission fee, and you only pay for the cost of what you pick. The best part is it’s usually no more than €3 euros for a kilogram, so you can get a lot of fruit for a great price — especially if you’re one of those people who can’t stop picking.

You might have to bring your own bag, use a basket or push a wheelbarrow to collect your fruits. Many of these family farms also have a small country market, with locally-made goods such as jams, juices, baked goods, and of course, fruits and vegetables — perfect if you love trying new goodies or supporting local businesses.

What will you do with all these apples?

Besides just munching on them, the possibilities are endless. You can make spiced apple cider by boiling the fruits with spices such as star anise or cinnamon sticks and then use the leftover fruit pulp, called pomace, to bake cookies, muffins or cakes. 🥮

Another drinkable option is using a juicer to make your own freshly pressed apple juice. A great nod to Dutch cuisine is making an appeltaart, or apple pie.

Afterwards, you can boil the apple skins in water to make a delicious, naturally pink-coloured tea. There are many great recipes for any of these ideas online, or you can come up with your own!

Where can you go apple picking?

Below you’ll find a list of places to go apple picking. None of these places near you? Try searching on Google for “appels zelf-plukken” which means “pick apples yourself” in Dutch.

🍏 Landgoed de Olmenhorst (between Amsterdam & The Hague)

You can pick apples at Landgoed de Olmenhorst from September 11 to October 31 with picking on Wednesdays from 1 PM to 5 PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM.

The cost per kilogram for apples and pears here is €2.50. Kiosks with food and drinks are available as well. If you’ve planned your apple picking as a fun weekend activity, remember that you’ll need to make an online reservation, and parking costs €3. If you’re picking on Wednesdays you don’t need a reservation.

📍 Lisserweg 481, 2165 AS, Lisserbroek

☎️ 0252 413165

📧 info@olmenhorst.nl

🍏 Fruittuin Verbeek (Zwolle area)

Live in Zwolle? Fruittuin Verbeek is open until October 31st on Thursdays and Fridays from 8:30 AM to 5 PM, and Saturdays from 8:30 to 4 PM — with apples and pears available for you to pick.

Bring your own bag or buy one of their linen bags to pick at €0.99 per kilo or use their buckets to pick 5.5 kilos for €6. 🪣

📍 Vierhuizenweg 5, 8096 RP, Oldebroek

☎️ 0525-630 799

📧 info@fruittuinverbeek.nl

🍏 Landwinkel Oldiek (Groningen region)

Live in the north? Geen problem (no problem). You can pick apples at Landwinkel Oldiek from September 30 until October 30, from Thursday to Saturday between 9:30 AM and 5 PM. There’s also a terrace and country shop on-site.

📍 Hoofdweg West 26, 9944 EB, Nieuwolda

☎️ 0596 857271

📧 info@landwinkeloldiek.nl

🍏 Fruitkwekerij T Keetje (Alkmaar area)

Fruitwekerij T Keetje is open every day from 9 AM to 5 PM. Fancy some farm-fresh produce? The farm shop on site is open daily except on Sundays.

📍 Kadijkweg 65 A, 1614 MA, Lutjebroek

☎️ 0228-562894

📧 info@hetkeetje.nl

What are your plans for the weekend? Will you go apple picking? Tell us in the comments below!

