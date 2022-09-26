Two trains derail in the south of the Netherlands, police are investigating

Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Last night, 250 people were on board an intercity train in Limburg, when the front compartment suddenly derailed. During the incident, another oncoming train carrying about 15 people also went off the track. 

Thankfully, no passengers were injured during the nightmarish incident. Instead, they were left stranded and taken to a nearby station on a different train.

Officials say the derailment was most likely caused by a rogue cross-section left on the rails, leading both trains to collide with the track. However, the police have yet to figure out how it got there.

“It could have been intentional”

This leaves the root cause of the derailment a mystery, and the police are busy investigating for a clear explanation. 

One spokesperson said that the incident could have potentially been deliberate. However, it’s more likely that it happened due to the piece falling off a freight train.

“It is a complex study. You can compare it with a study of a thousand pieces,” a spokesperson tells the NOS.

Train repaired and ready to roll

According to ProRail, both the train and the track were damaged by the incident — but not to the point that train traffic was severely affected.

After repair, the train was immediately put back on track, and its services resumed yesterday mid-afternoon.

Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

