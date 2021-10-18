No dates? It’s not you, it’s your typos, says new Dutch research

Better get proofreading, because a Tilburg University study showed that typos and grammatical inaccuracies can make you less attractive. 🤯

In a study that examined 12,000 dating profiles from various dating apps and websites, researchers found that language errors or grammatical mistakes left a negative impact on how someone was viewed in terms of their attractiveness and character.

While other studies have found that if a participant found a person attractive they may be more forgiving of language errors, this study found otherwise. Instead, even if a person was attractive, their typos or grammar mistakes made them seem sloppy or less intelligent.

“The attractiveness of the person in the photo did not determine how much attention was paid to the text, nor how much impact any language errors had,” said PhD candidate Tess van der Zanden.

Never lose hope though, as the research results also showed that a third of the participants did not catch the errors at all.

Doctor’s orders

Based on the results of the study, Van der Zanden suggested a few tips and tricks for building a solid dating profile so, for the love of the Oxford comma, we knew it was important to spread the word. 🤓

The first tip is to “pay attention to both the photo and the text because people pay attention to both.” Van der Zanden recommends.

She says descriptive and colourful (or colourful) language such as metaphors and figures of speech instead of direct statements can give a boost. 🎨 “Don’t say, for example, ‘I can cook well,’ says Van der Zanden. “But: ‘I am a star in the kitchen’.”

Feature Image: samwordley@gmail.com/Depositphotos