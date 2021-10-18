The night train from Amsterdam to Zurich is back

All aboard: starting on December 12, a night train from Amsterdam to Zurich will be ready to take on sleepy passengers. 🚄🙌

For five years, an overnight train to Zurich was put on hold. ⏸ But the cool overnight adventure returns as the daily route from Amsterdam to Zurich resumes operations as of December 12.

Departing from Amsterdam every day at 20:30, the train will be hitting up 18 different cities on the way to its final destination. The journey includes stops in Arnhem, Bonn, Frankfurt, Düsseldorf, and Basel — according to Treinreiziger.nl.

Be careful: Make sure to stay up-to-date on the latest travel measures to and from the Netherlands.

Ride in style

The overnight train gives you lots of options to choose from for your journey. The train has eight normal seated carriages (€38), four reclining carriages (€50), and two sleeping carriages (€90).

The sleeping carriages are basically the first class of the night train, with a private washing facility and soft beds which can also be folded into chairs — a fit for royalties, or groups of them since each carriage has three beds total. 👸🤴

The reclining carriage can be considered the business class of the night train, where you can recline your seat back to catch some Zs. 😴

Breakfast included

Breakfast is also included in both the reclining and the sleeping carriages, although the breakfast for the latter is a bit fancier. In the reclining carriage, you can get some bread with jam and coffee or tea. Lekker! 🍴

If you’re thinking of taking a Swiss holiday, you can already book tickets for the train with NS International.

Feature Image: Chris.urs-o/Wikimedia Commons/CC4.0