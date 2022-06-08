University of Amsterdam concerned by the rise in international students

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
university-of-amsterdam-campus-with-tall-white-buildings
Image: CaptureLight/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/university-netherlands.html?filter=all&qview=312871066

The University of Amsterdam (UvA) is worried about the increasing numbers of international students enrolling in the Dutch capital.

Geert ten Dam, chairman of the UvA board, says there is not enough housing, a tougher workload on lecturers and teachers, and suggests Dutch students are missing out in their home country.

Global labour market

Ten Dam explains that the Dutch government and companies appealed to universities to attract international students for two reasons.

They wanted to obtain knowledge from abroad and help prepare Dutch students for a global labour market. 🌍

However, what they did not expect was such a rapid increase of international students who wanted to study at Dutch universities.

International student hub

In recent years, Dutch enrolments at the University of Amsterdam (UvA) increased by about 6% — while international student enrolments tripled. 🤯

Of the 41,000 students at the university, nearly one-third come from abroad, says Het Parool.

The result?

Because universities cannot give students priority based on nationality, Ten Dam fears Dutch students have to compete with students from abroad to get into a programme.

Now, Dutch universities and Dutch politicians alike argue to limit the number of international student enrolments. 🔐

What do you think about the rise in international student enrollments in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleKLM promises to reimburse passengers for cancelled flights within seven days
Next articleA quarter of student interns in the NL are used as cheap labour, study finds
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native living in the Netherlands to finish her master's degree in political communication. You can usually find her trying to organize everything on Notion and the sticky notes app, otherwise, she’s nose-deep in a good book or obsessing over film soundtracks and video games.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

Coronavirus, while milder than before, continues its presence in the Netherlands. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in...
DutchReview Crew -

Latest posts

Why don’t the Dutch say sorry?

DutchReview Crew - 25
Coming from England, I have the habit of saying "sorry" even when someone has run over my foot with a truck. So, when I...

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew - 38
Coronavirus, while milder than before, continues its presence in the Netherlands. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Dutch government is...

Grab your sunscreen: the Netherlands is about to heat up again

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Sick of underestimating how cold it is outside and arriving at your destination chilly and damp? Us too! But we've got some good news:...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X