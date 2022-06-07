KLM promises to reimburse passengers for cancelled flights within seven days

KLM passengers who saw their flights cancelled due to the recent mayhem at Schiphol will receive a refund within seven days, RTL Nieuws reports.

Passengers who report to KLM should submit a claim for compensation and the airline will process these as soon as possible.

How soon? They should be waiting no longer than seven days, the company says.

READ MORE | Haste makes waste: Schiphol asked airlines to cancel flights too quickly

How it works is simple. When KLM receives a complaint, they will look at the reason for cancellation, the duration of the delay, and whether or not a rebooking has taken place.

They will then decide which lucky (or should we say unlucky) travellers are entitled to compensation within the specified period of seven days.

What can reimbursements include?

Travellers whose flights were unexpectedly cancelled can choose between a rebooking or a refund.

How much are we talking? KLM can offer compensation of up to €600 for a long-haul flight.

Transit passengers who missed a connecting flight due to cancellation can also be compensated for the costs of any return flight. 

READ MORE | Beat the crowds at Schiphol? Not anymore, as airport bans early arrival travellers

That’s not all that’s covered however. Travellers who had to stay overnight in a hotel in the Netherlands will also be compensated for the additional costs — as long as you don’t try to charge for that one hotel stay you enjoyed three weeks after the delay. 😉

Why is this happening?

Due to the maintenance and unfavourable working conditions taking place at Schiphol, KLM reduced runway capacity in order to ensure proper air traffic control and keep pilots and passengers safe.

Because of this, only one runway was open on Saturday, meaning the airline was forced to intervene and cancel European flights en route to the airport.

READ MORE | Chaos at Schiphol: why the biggest Dutch airport is struggling so much

And this makes sense. Schiphol would not be able to cope with the extra pressure if KLM were to come in with planes full of people.

Unfortunately, as a result a total of 42 KLM aircrafts returned to the airport without passengers. Those that were booked to take one of these flights were then rescheduled for later flights. 

What do you think about the situation at Schiphol? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below! 👇

