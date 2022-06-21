Want to cancel your flight at Schiphol because of the chaos? That will still cost you

In recent months, the Schiphol airport has failed to ensure its passengers a proper and stress-free travel route. Now, they have to pay the consequences (literally)

Those who cancel their flights at Schiphol to avoid potential troubles at the airport can’t do it for free, even though it’s the fault of the airport’s mismanagement.

The Travel industry association ANVR tells RTL Nieuws that the Dutch airport chaos isn’t a valid reason for travellers to request a free cancellation. Make it make sense 🙄

READ MORE | Schiphol Airport has released a forecast of busiest days expected this summer

Travel organisations are being prioritised

Frank Oostdam — director of ANVR — explained that allowing free cancellations due to feared chaos “would mean the end for many travel organisations”.

Schiphol already plans on rejecting 13,500 passengers every single day in July, yet won’t allow passengers to cancel their own flights for free. 🤔

For now, travel organisations such as TUI and Sunweb advise passengers to be patient until the limiting capacity becomes clearer.

Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

