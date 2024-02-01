Unrest at Rotterdam explosion site after family finds body of missing man

After a devastating explosion in Rotterdam on Monday, 29 January, which left three missing and presumed dead, the authorities had to be deployed last night to control local residents and family members.

The explosion and subsequent fire took place in a car garage in Schammenkamp (Rotterdam), above which people were living in an apartment complex. It still remains unclear what caused the incident.

A total of 44 homes were left uninhabitable and it is not yet safe for authorities to enter the building and search for the missing people.

Apartment complex to be demolished

As families and locals are left waiting for the missing bodies to be recovered, police have made arrangements to have the building demolished, writes the NOS.

While demolition has not yet started, a large crane is currently working to remove debris on the street in front of the building.

As a result, families feel left in the dark, afraid that the bodies of the missing will be further mutilated during the wreckage of their homes.

Body of missing man found by family

With a total of three people missing and the authorities unable to look for them, the affected families and local residents have begun taking matters into their own hands.

Twice yesterday, locals jumped over the fence to look for bodies in the rubble, and one of the likely victims was found there by his family members.

Police swiftly asked them to leave the site, and they did.

Unrest at the explosion site

Understandably, many are left frustrated by the inability to recover the missing, culminating in unrest at the explosion site yesterday evening.

Due to the risks of people entering the site unauthorised, police units were sent to the grounds late last night, and ended up arresting two people.

Police estimate that the search for the two remaining missing persons will take several days.

