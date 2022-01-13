Dutch Quirk #77: Switch to English even if you speak Dutch

Most internationals in the Netherlands have gone through this experience. You’ve been practising your Dutch and getting the courage up to use it in a public setting.

You walk up to a stranger and finally use the sentences you’ve been practising over and over. The other person takes one look at you and…immediately switches to English. 🙃

What is it?

Dutch people are notorious for switching to English if they detect that you’re not a native Dutch speaker, even when you’re actually speaking the language with them at that moment.

An example of a Dutch person switching to English may look something like this:

International: Goedemiddag! Mag ik een cappuccino met havermelk? (Good afternoon! May I have a cappuccino with oat milk?)

Dutch person: Do you want whipped cream with that?

International: 🤦🏻‍♀️

Why do they do it?

The Netherlands boasts the highest non-native proficiency in English in the world, so it makes sense that they feel very comfortable using it.

However, we still don’t understand why they switch to English when someone is trying their best to practice and speak Dutch. It’s a bit gek if you think about it.

Why is it quirky?

In a lot of other countries, people are delighted when one makes an effort to speak their language and they try to help you out along the way. Also, a lot of other countries may not know how to speak English as well so you are forced to learn the language anyway.

However, in the Netherlands, you can get by most of the time with only English and everything is fine. But it’d still be nice if Dutch people tried to let us attempt to speak their language from time to time. 😭

Should you join in?

Uh…we think maybe not on this one! If you happen to speak Dutch very well and someone else is speaking to you in that language, stick to that! Switching to English when someone is making an effort can be really disappointing for someone who’s trying to learn a new language.

If someone does appear to be struggling, you can always speak Dutch slower or use easier words. Or if it’s really not working, then you can switch to English. But try to give us a chance, would ya? 🥺

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: AntonioGuillemF/Depositphotos